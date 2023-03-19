The money that Chivas lacked to sign Henry Martin

Henry Martin’s sporting present is clearly wonderful. The Mexican stayed in the tournament before being the scoring champion, only surpassed by Nicolás Ibáñez and in the current semester he is at the top of the individual scoring of the MX League, in addition, in December last year he played the cup of the world with the Mexican National Team, even making an appearance with a goal.
The reality is that the footballer from America lives a dream present, but, before the last two tournaments, the level of the player was on the ground, Martin did not score goals, not even by a miracle, and the option of that the ‘Bomba’ left the eagles bound for Chivas, a club with which he had important talks, but no money agreement was reached.
Ricardo Peláez was in charge of connecting with Martin and offering him a place in Chivas. Both parties saw this movement as an excellent market opportunity, since the striker wanted to leave América at all costs since he was not at all comfortable within the club and the team needed a striker in the absence of Macías. The sporting aspect was surpassed by the financial factor, since the Verde Valle club offered him 300,000 dollars less than what he received in Coapa, at that time just over 6 million pesos, something the striker was not willing to give up. of the Mexican National Team.