The money that Christopher Nolan has spent on Oppenheimer, the Oscar winner

It doesn’t take a lot of money to make a good movie, but it is true that good movies are created with a lot of money. The magic of the seventh art is born in the mind of the director, the scriptwriter and all those responsible for turning an idea into a frame. Of course, the film industry is far from being an NGO.

It is not free to have all the resources needed for the project in question; many values ​​influence it, from the setting of the film to its duration. One of the great economic jobs hidden in movies lies in calculate its profitability and give the green light to start filming as long as a basic mathematical formula is met: that the collection is greater than the budget.

The reader may wonder what happens with a film that wins the Oscar for Best Picture. The answer is simple: Oppenheimer has multiplied the first of these two factors by ten.

A cheap and very profitable film

Without much. The budget for Christopher Nolan’s film could not be more exact: 100,000,000 dollars. However, The collection is close to exceeding one billion. Although the figure is high, it does not go unnoticed by anyone, it does not make it, by any means, the most expensive in history: that position corresponds to Pirates of the Caribbean: Stranger Tideswhich requires 430 million dollarsfollowed by Avengers: Age of Ultronwhich had 370 million.

What’s more, it’s not even the most expensive film Nolan has directed: su previous movies, Tenetcost more than twice as much and, in addition, received much worse reviews. Perhaps this is the perfect example that it doesn’t take a lot of money to make a good movie, but that good movies are created with a lot of money. Here is the ordered list of films that the filmmaker has directed with their respective budgets (in dollars, of course):

The Dark Knight Rises : 250 million.

Tenet : 205 million.

The dark knight : 185 million.

Interstellar : 165 million.

Origen : 160 million.

Batman Begins : 150 million.

Dunkirk : 100 million.

Oppenheimer : 100 million.

Insomnia : 46 million.

The Final Trick (The Prestige) : 40 million.

Memento : 9 million.

Following: 6 millions.

The fault of the little expense that has been required Oppenheimerdespite lasting three hours and being set to the millimeter, is by Nolan, who carried out an intelligent negotiation: the cast that earned the most (Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, among others), who usually earns between 10 and 20 million dollars per film, I agreed to reduce my salary to four million; then Nolan decided limit the use of CGI and digital techniques and opted for a more classic style. You can’t say it went wrong.