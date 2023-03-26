The most correct player of the classic La Plata RC – San Luis received the Fair Play award

The first date of the URBA TOP 12 tournament had one of the most fervent classics scheduled for rugby from La Plata: the one starring La Plata Rugby Club and San Luis.

As is customary, the Fair Play award for 0221.com.arwhich distinguishes the most correct player of the match and the winner was Valentino Quattrocchi, the fullback of San Luiateam that prevailed in the 80 minutes by 42 to 19.

It was within the framework of a day that was enjoyed with the stands filled with supporters of both teams and a match in which the winner clearly prevailed from start to finish. The distinction for Quattrocchi as the most correct player was awarded by Gastón De Felitto, in a ceremony held in the middle of the winner’s celebrations after the game.

The game started intense and after 7 minutes the visitors opened the scoring with a Benjamín Marban try, which was complemented by Quatrocchi’s conversion, which brought the score to 7-0. A few minutes later came a reaction attempt from La Plata RC with two penalties from Luciano Di Lucca, which put things 7 to 6.

But halfway through the first stage came a new try from San Luis in the hands of Marco Morimanno with a conversion by Tino Quattrochi, to put things 14 to 6.

Although there was another attempt to react by San Luis, with another penalty converted by Di Luca, towards the end of that stage San Luis forcefully moved away with two trys and their respective conversions. First Eduardo Ruesta after a great play by Quatrocchi and then “Tino” himself stretched the differences to close the first 40 with a bulky 28 to 9.

In the second half, the difference became more irreversible for the locals, when a new try by Ruesta arrived after 4 minutes with a conversion by Quatrocchi for the 35-9. Although the “Canario” discounted with Homero Boffi’s try for the 35 to 14.

With less intensity in the game, the almost closed result at 28 of the second half came Canal’s try for San Luis with the conversion of Tino Quatrochi. And at the end came Francisco Anecchinni’s try to decorate the final result: victory of San Luis over La Plata RC by 42 to 19.