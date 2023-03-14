The most dangerous drug trafficker in the country testified in La Plata and denied Ezeiza’s escape plan

Esteban Lindor Alvaradodesignated as the most dangerous drug lord in the country, was investigated last Monday for the crime of “attempted evasion” by the federal judge of La Plata who is in charge of the case, Ernesto Kreplak, and denied having participated in the facts with which he is charged. The other two suspects detained in the framework of the investigation were also investigated for “facilitation of evasion and illicit association”: Andres Donnet, who claimed to be innocent while giving his version of what happened; and Gianluca Orpianesialias “Gringuito”, who refused to testify.

“All hearings were held virtually”, detailed sources consulted. Meanwhile, a suspect, nicknamed Lobo, remains on the run.

For his part, the police chief Guillermo Cider provided details of the plan and confirmed that within the structure to carry out the rescue of the drug lord, the purchase of the Robinson 44 Raven helicopter imported from Paraguay, the plotting of the aircraft, the payment of an experienced pilot and the participation of other people who would wait for him on the outskirts. “These people came up with a movie leak”said the police chief in statements to the radio program “El primero de la mañana”, from LT8.

However, the director of Narcocrime of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) questioned the success of the rescue plan, assuring that “the number one prison complex in Ezeiza has very good security” and emphasized the “security posts height surveillance” that could have prevented the escape.

According to the intelligence tasks carried out by police personnel, who worked under the orders of the Narcocriminal Prosecutor’s Office (PROCUNAR), in charge of the prosecutor Diego Iglesiasfrom his secretary Matias Alvarez and the prosecutor Cecilia Incardonathe hypothesis of the plan “was that the helicopter would take off from a hangar in the city of Gualeguaychú, approach the area of ​​the Airport (of Ezeiza), at that moment it would receive the coordinates for the approach to the place of sports activities of the residential unit (of the prison complex); and, once there with Alvarado rescued, go to General Rodríguez”.

The police chief stated that the helicopter was kidnapped from a property in that town in the western suburbs and was made available to federal judge Kreplak, who ordered a series of expert reports in search of traces. Alvarado, meanwhile, was housed in Residential Unit 3 in Pavilion E and after the frustrated escape attempt “he was transferred to another more secure module than the previous one.”

The incident was discovered last Friday, when Federal Police investigators thwarted the escape attempt after an investigation that had begun earlier this month. It is that on March 2, a witness of confidential identity testified before the Ministry of National Security and provided details about the plan that Alvarado had been devising, one of the most important drug lords in the country, leader of an organization opposed to “Los Monos ” of Ariel Maximo “Guille” Cantero in Rosario.

From then on, detectives from the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) managed to access the cell phone used by the drug lord inside his pavilion and, through a sophisticated technological program, “clone” his WhatsApp chat and that of his interlocutor. According to what the investigations were able to obtain, based on Alvarado’s exchange of messages with a man nicknamed “Lobo”, the investigators established that the idea was to carry out the rescue on Friday, March 3, that is, the next day. of the complaint made by the witness before the Ministry in charge of Hannibal Fernandez. That rescue operation was frustrated, because that day, three judges from different jurisdictions ordered different searches to be carried out in the Ezeiza prison and the Rawson prison, within the framework of operations linked to the “Los Monos” drug gang, on suspicion that shootings and crimes related to drug dealing were organized from the prison. The idea was raised last Friday, but investigations by the PFA and the Federal Penitentiary Service were already aware of the movements.

Cidre confirmed that that day a search was carried out in Alvarado’s cell, he was left in custody, and that later in other raids two other people were arrested, one from the city of Rosario and the other from Gualeguaychú, in Entre Ríos.