The most important 5 of the day

Criticism of “Putin propaganda” and 30 years of the pool bar festival

On Friday, journalist Jan Fleischhauer and pool bar mastermind Herwig Bauer will be guests in “Vorarlberg LIVE”.

Innauer before women’s premiere: “Worst case will happen”

World Championship medals have been awarded, the overall World Cup has been decided, but another special highlight awaits the ski jumpers before the end of the season.

Two ski tourers caught in an avalanche

In the Montafon, two ski tourers were hit by an avalanche on Thursday. They were rescued unharmed.

Order worth millions: Ländle company builds stadium for Red Bull and Bayern

Vorarlberg drywall contractor on course for international success: A company from Oberland is involved in the construction of the SAP Garden in Munich with an order volume of around 10 million euros.

Luise case: the suspects’ social media channels closed