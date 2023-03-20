The most important 5 of the day

These are the five most important articles that you should definitely read today.

Altach separates from Klose



SCR Altach surprisingly announced on Monday that the club would part ways with coach Miroslav Klose and assistant coach Slaven Skeledzic.

Illegal prostitution – that’s how the “Subere Ländle” does it

No “brothel” in Vorarlberg, but plenty of “opportunities”: What is the current situation in Vorarlberg? Dangers, hotspots and “lady visits on request” – how “super” is the country?

75,000 additional positions to be filled – apprenticeship as a solution to the shortage of nursing staff?

Even if the legal details for the nursing assistant and nursing assistant apprenticeship have not yet been clarified, Vorarlberg is already recruiting future apprentices.

Significantly more drug finds in one district

After the pandemic, the number of drug offenses rose again, and one district in Vorarlberg particularly stands out.

Huge echo after calling on VOL.AT: Peter Fink has the money for cancer therapy!