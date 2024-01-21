The most sincere side of Chenoa: It would be good for me to cry

The end of 2023 was a rollercoaster of emotions for Chenoa. The artist lived a very delicate personal moment as a result of her breakup with the doctor Miguel Sánchez Encinas, with which the yes, I want was said in June 2022 after a secret ceremony at the historic Coma-Sema estate, which is located in the Orient valley, in Bunyola (Mallorca). Despite everything, he assures that he has many tools that he has been picking up thanks to the bumps that life has thrown at him. She has recognized it in a most sincere interview with The Pass.

A personal situation that does not correspond at all to what you are experiencing professionally. Chenoa is the master of ceremonies of the 12th edition of Operation Triumphleads take it seriously, late night from Europa FM, is promoting his new single, Dance with youand it is one of the great attractions of the present installment of El DesafoAntena 3 contest. A success that has not dissipated the anxiety that has been dragging on for a long time.

I feel anxious, especially when I can’t control my internal judge. I get into a lot of shit. Passionflower, a medicinal plant recommended by a herbalist, and its psychologist have become your best weapons to combat this complicated moment. My psychologist helps me and advises me. Passionflower also helps me a lot. He told me that passionflower was very good. And he was right. I take the passionflower and I’m like new. I’m another person. I swear, she says.

Chenoa recognizes that he does not allow himself much self-pity. An attitude that surprises Nataliaformer partner of OT and her current neighbor, who asks her to burst one day because of everything she has swallowed. Don’t cry, I’m waiting for you to cry, He tells. She can’t, although she knows that she it would be good to cry and not dose your pain. Would it be good for me to cry? Yes. But over time things hurt less because they have happened to you before. As you get older you realize that it’s no use feeling sorry for yourself. I cry when I least expect it: with a song, a series, a movie.

Everything was out of control and it still is. They were very sexist with me

His end to his love story with Encinas has caused his private life to be an object of public interest. A scenario that is still not understood after 20 years. I’ve had the press standing guard at the door of my house for months and it still shocks me like the first day. It shocks me and creates anxiety. You don’t get used to it, you just learn to deal with it. It’s something I don’t talk about with my friends.. Chenoa recalled the tumultuous episode she experienced with the press as a result of her breakup with David Bisbal, whom she thanks for her sincerity when they asked him about her. I have done many things so that 20 years later they still ask me about Bisbal. A lot of time has passed. David recently answered something similar and it seemed like a turning point. I felt supported. He makes her life and I make mine.

A paparazzi photographed her when she was walking her dog. The images had the following title: The cellulite of heartbreak. A limitless chase that ended her. Everything was out of control and it still is. They were very sexist with me. I remember I was once photographed holding my dog. I had just broken up with a partner. I went up to my house crying. It hurt me a lot. I was not well and that ended up bringing me down.

My best relationship is with Spain

Chenoa regrets that this role of the press is still in force. Machismo is still there, but camouflaged. There is still no equality in that. But society is beginning to raise its voice in the face of certain headlines, certain news items and certain treatment of information. Now people have a window to give their opinion. It’s like when they ask me about an ex. I give an answer and then they say that I brought up the subject. They ask me, I am kind and I answer.

Despite what she has experienced, Chenoa still has the feeling of still being the bride from Spain thanks to the warmth it receives from its audience. My best relationship is with Spain. My best marriage is the one I have with the public. The best compliments are given to me when I go to the supermarket. People shout at me: Beautiful, cheer up! And they mean it. That does make me cry: the love of all those people who see you and don’t take a photo of you to publish or write about you. Oh yes I cry.

