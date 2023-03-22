The mountain rescuers: After Jessi’s death – detectives target Markus

Jens Schwarz (Mike Hoffmann), a chief inspector of the Salzburg criminal police, turns up at Jessi’s uniformed colleague Gert Holzer in the infirmary and wants to know a few things. “Ask me your questions as much as you want. But that was an accident. A tragic, terrible accident,” Holzer clarifies. But Schwarz keeps digging and wants to know if Markus Kofler was once in a relationship with Jessi. Holzer explains to him that that was a long time ago and that Simon was with Jessi in the meantime. That makes the commissioner prick up his ears and he wants to know where Simon is now. When he learns that he has left the mountain rescue service, the next subtle question comes up: “Before or after the accident?”

It’s enough for Holzer: “Now leave it alone. Ms. Pollath was one of us. A colleague, a friend. And also from Markus. Yes, he already blames himself enough.” Black seems to have been waiting for the cue. “Accusations? Why?” He then wants to know exactly that from Markus Kofler.

As the person responsible for the operation in which Jessi died, he confronted him: Markus surely knew that protection in a team of two is mandatory. “What’s that supposed to mean now?” Markus defends himself and makes it clear that it was Jessi’s decision alone. “She and Simon had to split up.” “Simon Plattner? Ms. Pollath’s partner,” Schwarz digs deeper. “Did he actually know that you and Ms. Pollath were more than friends? And if so, did that possibly lead to discrepancies in the team?”

Completely out of thin air, this assumption. “Now, is this police work, or is this snooping around in other people’s private affairs?“, the mountain rescuer gets angry and asks the police officer to leave the yard. Schwarz’ farewell greeting sounds like a threat: “I’ll come back to you. You’re not planning to leave the country, are you?“

“Die Bergretter” always runs on Thursdays at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF and one week in advance in the media library.