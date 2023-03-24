The mountain rescuers: Markus, please don’t get out – fans fear another farewell

First of all: The episode has again inspired the majority of those who comment on the social media channels. But one question drives the followers. How is it going privately with the mountain rescuers Markus and Katharina? Many think they just belong together.

“It’s only half as much fun to watch when Katharina and Markus aren’t together,” it says. But there is also the trailer in which Nick asks Katharina if she wants a baby. “So a happy ending between Katharina & Markus is done. Markus doesn’t like children and he certainly won’t raise children from his predecessor. It’s a shame, but that’s real life,” explains a user in detail.

Worse is the idea that Markus will also leave Ramsau.

“I hope Markus doesn’t disappear to Nepal with Nina” or “Markus, please don’t get out” fans want.

How realistic would an exit be? Even if Sebastian Ströbel told us in advance that a farewell was definitely in the cards, the new season is already being shot – with Markus Kofler.

“Die Bergretter” always runs on Thursdays at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF and one week in advance in the media library.