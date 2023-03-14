‘The Movie Critic’: This we know about Quentin Tarantino’s supposed last film

Will it be the final goodbye for one of the most renowned filmmakers of recent years? It may be too soon to tell, but the idea is going strong regarding what would be Quentin Tarantino’s last film.

According to The Hollywood ReporterTarantino is ready to start filming the film with which he would close his career as a director. The tape would be called The Movie Critic and this we know about it.

Quentin Tarantino. Foto: Getty

‘The Movie Critic’: Quentin Tarantino’s supposed last film

Could it be that we are facing the latest Quentin Tarantino film? The filmmaker has been away from the recording sets for a while after Once Upon A Time In Hollywoodand according to reports, everything indicates that the production with which he would close his filmography is coming, at least in the director’s chair.

As we told you above, the film is known for now as The Movie Critic. And although the plot is still officially unknown, The Hollywood Reporter sources indicate that it would be set in the late 70s in Los Angeles, and it would be a female lead who would lead the story. People say that the film is most likely inspired by Pauline Kael.

Quentin Tarantino would call his latest film ‘The Movie Critic’ and it would be based on critic Pauline Kael. Photo: Getty.

Who was Pauline Kael?

Pauline Kael, who would be the character behind Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, was one of the most important film critics of the last era, especially known for her work in The New Yorker from the late 1960s to 1991. She is remembered for being a fierce critic who nothing was saved when it came to expressing his opinion.

The weight of her voice even led her to work as a consultant briefly for Paramount Pictures in the late 1970s, although she only stayed in the position for a few months before returning to film criticism. until he gradually withdrew from it over the course of the 1990s. Pauline Kael passed away on September 3, 2001.

Sources say that Tarantino has deep respect for Kael, and that detail reinforces the idea that she would be the main character in The Movie Critic. In addition, the tape would take place in the context between her work as a critic and that brief stage in which she worked for Paramount. But for now, this has not been officially confirmed.

Quentin Tarantino’s last movie would start shooting soon

The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino’s supposed last film, would already be scheduled to start filming. THR mentions that the tape would begin filming next fall. There is no production studio involved in this yet, but it is said that in the following days the offerings will begin.

As you can see? Do you think this is Quentin’s goodbye from the director’s chair? Around here, we will be very attentive to future details about this project, which will undoubtedly be in the spotlight from now on. And since we are on those, here we leave you 10 Fascinating Connections In Tarantino’s Movies.

