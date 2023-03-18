The Music School that “democratizes culture” in Rabo de Peixe

sSaturday morning, in the center of the parish, in front of the neighborhoods with colorful houses and next to the cafes full of people, a bustle next to the Miramar cineteatro reveals that it is rehearsal day at the Rabo de Peixe School of Music.

Inside, on stage, 16 children, all under the age of ten, are distributed in a circle, each with their own instrument: there are violas, drums, drums, flutes and saxophones.

Four teachers assist the young musicians. Two escort along with the instruments and the others go around the places, talking individually with each student, teaching how to place the hands or explaining a part of the song.

“We work a lot on the creativity and improvisation part. We use tools and codes that make musical exploration accessible to everyone and more attractive for children, so that it becomes something natural. Then, as they evolve, we add the more techniques”, explains Carlos Mendes, the school’s artistic director, to the Lusa agency.

That group of musicians forms the first combo, made up of children with less musical experience, usually younger. When they finish, another rehearsal follows, this time by the second band, made up of older young people.

Currently, the music school is open only on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. In addition to group training, individual workshops are held in several rooms at Miramar, where students have specialized rehearsals on an instrument.

“It’s about democratizing culture through proximity. This space is right in the center of the village, very close to the neighborhoods. They walk a few meters and are here (in Miramar) and find this music school that allows access to musical learning in a freer and not so rigid way,” he said.

The Rabo de Peixe School of Music was born in 2001, integrated into the primary school of the parish, moving, four years later, to the Miramar cineteatro as a social project of the educational service of Teatro Micaelense.

In 2015, the association Es.Música.RP was created to manage the institution, which throughout its history has had several “remarkable” projects, such as sessions with musicians Michael Wimberly, Pedro Moreira and Paulo Oliveira or the concert at Rock In Rio 2022 with Ondamarela and the Association of the Deaf of São Miguel.

The Rabo de Peixe School of Music has also become a symbol of the Tremor festival, with recurring performances at the festival.

“These are all experiences that will mark them for life and allow a window to the world and to the future. It is a gateway to culture. They listen and discover. It allows different experiences and to know new places”, clarifies the professor.

The school has about 40 students and the average age is around 10 years old. When there are choirs, as happened until the end of 2022, the number reaches 120.

Most of the students are from Rabo de Peixe, one of the poorest areas in the region, plagued by a complex social reality. For many, music is an “alternative”.

Joana Oliveira, for example, is 16 years old, is a native of the village and has been at school for three years. She always “liked the music” and found it a place to “learn a lot”.

“I like socializing more, the teachers treat us very well. Music makes me feel good. It makes me forget about my problems. I really enjoy being here”, he reveals.

Beside her, Angélica Palra shakes her head in agreement. The 14-year-old girl entered school through her sister, “quite a few years ago”.

“I really like the conviviality and the way the teachers treat the students. Even the colleagues are always helping. If one has a doubt, the other helps. Then, instead of spending our free time doing nothing, we can come here and play , learn an instrument and be with friends”, he highlights.

Upon seeing that their colleagues were being interviewed, several students approached, expressing their willingness to be the next to explain the importance of school.

“I’m 16 years old, I’m from Rabo de Peixe and I’ve been here for four years”, begins by saying Érica Silva, telling that she was away from rehearsals for a few months because she couldn’t reconcile with her studies. She returned last summer because “I already missed her”.

“What I like most is having concerts outside Rabo de Peixe. I think the importance of the school is high because for some people it can open horizons”.

Colleague Júlia, of the same age, makes a point of emphasizing that over eight years “she never gave up”. She already “doesn’t know how to live without the music school”, she says, defining the institution as a “community that partners with the world”.

“This opportunity we had to go to Rock in Rio was, for many here at the music school, the first plane trip. My friends were all surprised and wanted to come to the school too. The performances at Tremor are also special . They are partnerships with the world”, he reinforces.

Conversations picked up changing combo trials. When she came to pick up her 10-year-old son, Conceição Sá said she was a “witness” to the “importance” of the music school.

“My son has developed a lot of fine motor skills because he has the autism spectrum problem. He likes music. He lives music. here in this school”, he describes.

Therefore, Conceição Sá defends that this is a “project to value”.

“This can’t close. Never”, shoots the guardian, alluding to a possible sale of the Miramar cineteatro.

The sale of the space was on the agenda of the General Assembly of Teatro Micaelense, but the President of the Government of the Azores guaranteed that it will not go ahead.

No student pays to attend the school and the teachers all have their jobs, as explained by teacher Gianna de Toni, who has been teaching at the school for 15 years and, therefore, remembers when there was “more support”.

“The project is aimed not only at students with social difficulties, but at all the boys in the village who want to learn. We do what we can, but we are all workers. This is a project we have on Saturdays”, he contextualizes.

Gianna de Toni argues that the “school could be bigger” and cover more students — just like in the past, when it was open almost all week -, but “conditions don’t allow it”.

“I have a very special affection for the project. I never wanted it to end, but there also have to be conditions to continue. It’s all compressed. It’s all reduced”, he warns.

Director Carlos Mendes, when asked about the future, also expresses the “desire to be able to reach more children”, regretting that public support has declined since they ceased to be part of Teatro Micaelense.

“This is work in the community. It’s music in the community. It’s musical learning, but it’s not to train musicians — which doesn’t mean that musicians don’t train here either -, but in a context of social development through culture and from music”.

