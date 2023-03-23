The National Team party, live: the players are in the locker room about to go out onto the field

The formation of Argentina to face Panama

The stadium exploded when Lionel Messi came out to warm up

Dibu Martínez went out to warm up

The goalkeeper received an ovation from more than 80,000 people who packed the Monumental

The lights of the Monumental went out

Pablo Giralt’s story relives the World Cup final in the Middle East. The fans relive the glory of the Middle East.

Tula encourages the fans who filled the Monumental

Fernando Romero, who came up with the lyrics for the song Muchachos, said he is living the best dream of his life.

SOOOOOOOOOOSS! 🎶🇦🇷 Fer Romero, author of the unforgettable World Cup hit, sang the song before a packed Monumental. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6q6Hibvmkn — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2023

The Monumental explodes to the rhythm of @laTylaM, while Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes watch the people in the center of the field. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/pEYqJCorv0 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2023

The one who doesn’t jump is an Englishman…

De Paul and Paredes joined the song that came down from the stands. Lautaro Martínez, for his part, records everything that happened from midfield and Huevo Acuña is moved by the screams of the fans.

Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes were the first to take to the field

While the hit from La T y La M played, the soccer players approached the central circle to do the candy ritual they did throughout the World Cup in Qatar.

From Paul, Paredes and THE UNFAILABLE CANDY ROUTINE! 🍬 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kqvJwvlMDb — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2023

The fans wait for Messi. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian (AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/)

The delegation led by Lionel Scaloni arrived at the locker room

The fans dance to the rhythm of Fer Palacios

The public awaits impatiently the arrival of the players. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian (AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/)

Sergio Goycochea presents one of the favorite bands of the Selection

“Come on Argentina, you know that I love you, today we have to win and be first. These crazy fans, I give up everything for the Cup, the one with Messi and Maradona”…. Los Totora sang their first song.

THE TOTORA at the CHAMPION PARTY! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bhSB3ergVL — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2023

People are locating themselves in the stands of the Monumental: the Los Totora show is coming

The public waits in the stands for the Los Totora show (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian) (AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/)

The bulk of the public continues to enter the Monumental stadium:

(Frabco Fafasuli)

These are the entrances to the Monumental stadium for the National Team party:

(Franco Fafasuli)

“It’s the Cup, isn’t it?”

The most precious object of all: the World Cup (REUTERS/Emmanuel Fernandez) (EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ/)

Street art in the vicinity of the Monumental stadium: the reason, Lionel Messi

(Gustavo Gavotti)

People began to fill the stands of the Monumental and enjoy the show by DJ Fer Palacio:

The lineup of the mega event at the Monumental stadium:

16.00 Opening of the event

16.15 Home show Fer Palacio

17.00 ADIDAS women’s football campaign

17.25 Promo film “La Scaloneta”

17.35 Solidarity Network Campaign

18.00 Los Totoras Show

18.40 Second set Fer Palacio

18.55 The T and the M Show

19.10 Fernando Romero and Tula sing “Muchachos”

19.40 Start preheating

19.41 Delivery protocol platelets

20.12 Commercial activations sponsors AFA

20.20 Ariel Ardit will sing the stanzas of the Argentine National Anthem

20.30 Game

21.20 Halftime: WOS Show

Post game: World Cup delivery – Celebrations – La Konga Show

The doors of the Monumental have opened!

(REUTERS/Emmanuel Fernandez) (EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ/)

With some delay, the accesses were enabled and the public crowded into the search area. Slowly the stands of the stadium will fill up.

The opening of the doors of the Monumental stadium is delayed:

The public was going to be enabled to be located in the stands from 15:30. The first show will begin at 4:15 p.m. and will be in charge of DJ Fer Palacio.

Fans await the opening of the doors of the Monumental stadium:

(Maximiliano Luna)

The combis with the players entered the Monumental:

The vehicles that transported the Argentine campus took about 40 minutes to arrive at Núñez, from the AFA premises in Ezeiza.

The team of the National Team, heading to the Monumental:

Those led by Lionel Scaloni divided into several vans to leave for the Monumental stadium, where they will face Panama from 8:30 p.m. Minutes before, the Ricchieri Highway was cut to expedite the departure of the soccer players.

The albiceleste entourage was escorted by a large number of motorized police officers.

Tapia had some mates with De Paul and Messi:

(Twitter / @tapiachiqui)

“Finally, one of the most awaited days for all Argentines has arrived!! The world champions will return to their land, together with their people. Do not try to understand this madness ”, wrote the president of the AFA on his social networks.

Sergio Berni, in charge of the operation:

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security was present at the property that the AFA has in Ezeiza to coordinate the operation so that the squad of the Argentine team reaches the Monumental stadium.

19.40, the start of the pre-competitive movements:

Lionel Messi will calibrate his left foot before the match against Panama (REUTERS/Molly Darlington) (MOLLY DARLINGTON/)

The players will have their first contact with the fans minutes before the start of the friendly match against Panama. At this time, fans tend to vibrate when they see the quality of the footballers when it comes to finishing off the goal. The duel between Dibu Martínez and Lionel Messi, one of the most anticipated.

They began to place the turnstiles at the entrance to the Monument:

Boys, now we are excited again:

Tula will sing the song “Muchachos” along with Fernando Romero (Photo by Gareth Cattermole – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (GARETH CATTERMOLE/)

The rallying cry throughout the World Cup in Qatar will be in charge of Fernando Romero, creator of the lyrics that were made based on the song by La Mosca (Boys, I’m drunk tonight), and Tula, the well-known fan of the national team that with his hype has accompanied the albiceleste team since the 1974 World Cup and that FIFA itself awarded him at the last gala of The Best.

The T and the M, present:

The young band, with their song Pa’ la Selección, was one of the most listened to during the World Cup in Qatar since the song was composed precisely for that tournament, seeking to feed the illusion of the third star finally obtained.

Fer Palacio, chapter II:

At 6:40 p.m. the DJ will once again animate those present in the stands of the Monumental stadium.

People begin to approach the vicinity of the Monument:

Argentine fans do not want to miss the party of the champions of the match against Panama (TELAM /)

At 6:00 p.m., the turn of Los Totora:

It should be remembered that the cumbia band knew how to be one of Lionel Messi’s favorites, to the point that they played at the concentration of the team in the 2014 World Cup, also at the 2021 American Champions Party and at the World Cup fan fest. Qatar. Once again, they will be present with their classics “Márchate ahora” and “Me voy de aquí”, among other hits.

Presentation of the women’s team jersey:

The alternative shirt of the Argentine women’s team for the World Cup

The AFA will take advantage of the party around obtaining the third star to present to society, starting at 5:00 p.m., the new substitute clothing that the women’s team will use in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The design would be a tribute to the Quebrada de Humahuaca.

Then, at 5:25 p.m., the film of the Argentine team will be broadcast on the giant screen. Thus, fans will be able to remember the best moments of the Scaleneta and its consecration in Qatar after beating France on penalties.

Fer Palacio, the first artist to go on stage:

The well-known DJ, a regular at different parties for the players of the Scaleneta, will be the first to jump onto the playing field with his music to cheer up the thousands of people who are already in the stands of the stadium. His performance will begin at 4:15 p.m.

Fer Palacio with Lionel Messi

When do the doors of the Monumental open?

From 3:30 p.m. the public will be able to enter the stadium to experience the entire preview and the party to celebrate winning the World Cup. To access the stadium there will be three control rings (the first without a turnstile), where tickets will be verified through electronic ticket control: supporters are advised to get to the stadium as early as possible to avoid crowds. The first control ring will verify the authenticity of the tickets with an infrared reader and in the rest there will be turnstiles, in which the search and a final control will also be carried out before entering the stadium.

This is how the Mâs Monumental is preparing to receive the Argentine team:

Sections and fencing of the Monument:

Since Wednesday night, the closure of the perimeter defined by the security organizations in the vicinity of the stadium began.

The schedule of the party to celebrate winning the World Cup:

Just over three months after being crowned world champions for the third time in history after beating France on penalties in the Qatar 2022 final, those led by Lionel Scaloni will play again in the country. They will face Panama in a friendly, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Welcome to the preview of the party that the Argentine team will live at the Monumental in the match against Panama

The champions will play a game in Argentina again after having won the World Cup in Qatar (Reuters) (CARL RECINE /)