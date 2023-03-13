The neighbors filmed him while he robbed an apartment and ended up in custody

Alerted by a strange movement, in La Plata, a group of neighbors observed a subject inside an apartment located exactly in front of theirs.

However, they not only filmed him, but reported him to the police and he was eventually caught.

The event happened this Saturday afternoon, in broad daylight, in an apartment in a building located on 14th Street, between 32 and 33 of the Buenos Aires capital.

A patrol from the La Plata Second Police Station quickly went to the scene and caught the 33-year-old man, a Paraguayan national who lived in the same city.

The case fell to UFI No. 3 of the La Plata Judicial Department, in charge of prosecutor Gonzalo Petit Bosnic, who labeled the case as “aggravated robbery by burglary”, and ordered that the offender be kept behind bars.