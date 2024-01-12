The new life of Luis Esteban: from winning the Pasapalabra jackpot to the new head of the National Police

Very few can presume that their name is part of the history of Pass word. Luis Esteban Lezun You can do it. The contestant from Zaragoza delved into the legacy of the program after solving El Rosco and take 354,000 euros when it is broadcast on Telecinco and was presented by Christian Glvez. Now his life has taken a radical turn. The Aragons has been appointed by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, new head of the National Police in Eastern Andaluca.

His experience leading the Special Operations Group (GEO) and his notorious work in the fight against drug mafias has helped him to be the highest police officer in Granada, Malaga, Almera and Jan. Francisco Pardo Piquerasdirector general of the Police, has been one of the great architects of this appointment. Mara Elisa Farias She is also congratulated by being named new head of Extremadura.

Luis Esteban Lezungraduated in Law, has dedicated his life to and for the National Police. He joined the force in 1995 and was promoted to chief inspector in 2010. Six years later he became a commissioner. He has also been head of the Operational Group at the Higher Headquarters of Catalonia and provincial head of operations in Huelva. In 2022, He was appointed head of the GEO, a position he currently held. The man from Zaragoza has received a list of recognitions thanks to his work within the force.

His role as a crime novel writer

His name came to the fore thanks to his appearance in Pass word. He presented himself not only as a police officer but also as a writer of crime and detective novels.. His passion for writing has allowed him to publish up to five books. The inspector who milked the cows, The river was silent, Moroloco, Life against the ropes or Biography of your absence, awarded the International Mystery and Intrigue Novel Award from the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council.

Esteban achieved a milestone that he could not achieve in his first appearance on Pasapalabra three years earlier. He won the jackpot of 354,000 euros after answering the 25 questions of El Rosco when he was facing his thirtieth program. The commissioner allocated the money to pay the last mortgage notes, go around the world with his family and guarantee the academic training of his children.