“The new players refused France because of Algeria”, Belmadi

The coach of the national football team, Djamel Belmadi, hosted today, Sunday March 19, 2023 a press conference at the National Technical Center (CTN) of Sidi Moussa at 11:00 a.m., in anticipation of the two matches against Niger in double confrontation, in Algiers on Thursday March 23 and in Tunis on March 27 next.

For this first training camp of the year 2023 and for the next scheduled matches, Belmadi chose to call on new blood, by summoning several binational players, who ended up choosing to defend the colors of Algeria.

The national coach explained that he always seeks to renew the workforce of the Greens, but that his philosophy will never change.

Belmadi also pointed out that all the newcomers have rejected invitations from the French Olympic team, in order to respond to Algeria’s call, adding: “It hadn’t happened since the era of Front players. of national liberation”. Adding: “They came to the national team out of love for Algeria and the national colors. »

The national coach also stressed that he felt a great responsibility towards these young players, after their decision to represent the Greens in place of France.

Discussions with Aouar and Ait Nouri lasted years according to Belmadi

Among these two dual nationals, we find Houssem Aouar and Ait Nouri, who are now part of the Greens. Belmadi said that “Each of them has their own story, and the talks with Aouar and Ait Nouri started 4 years ago.”

Djamel Belmadi stressed that as a national coach, he is obliged to follow conditions to select players, like all national teams.

Also adding about these new players who join the Greens that: “Each player has his own story, and these players will be the future of the national team. »

The list of 24 Algerian players summoned for the March rally

Goalkeepers:

Anthony Mandréa, Alexendre Oukidja and Mustapha Zeghba.

Defenders:

K. Guitoun, Mehdi Léris, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Tougai, Ahmed Touba, Zineddine Belaid, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayane Ait-Nouri and Jaouan Hadjam.

Midfielders:

Hichem Boudaoui, Adem Zorgane, Nabil Bentaleb, Ramiz Zerrouki, Ismail Bennacer and Abdelkahar Kadri.

Forwards:

Riyad Mahrez, Badredine Bouanani, Youcef Belaili, Fares Chaibi, Andy Delort, Islam Slimani and Mohamed Amoura.