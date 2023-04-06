The new role of OVHcloud in Paris hospitals

OVHcloud and the AP-HP have just signed a partnership to develop software bricks linked to the health data of Paris hospitals

This move is supposed to help medical research and enable new diagnoses and treatments for the benefit of patients.

OVHcloud confirms its interest in hosting health data and is a serious candidate for the Health Data Hub

It’s a major deal that went relatively unnoticed. OVHcloud and the hospitals of Paris (APHP) signed a technological partnership on April 3 around health data warehouses.

These were launched by the Parisian establishment in 2016 for research and innovation purposes. They already collect 14 million patient data, the largest figure in Europe, and have supported 200 research projects.

Because this medical information is very sensitive, it is subject to extremely strict confidentiality rules. Moreover, OVHcloud specifies that it will not have access to these.

OVHcloud got the year off to a great start

Concretely, this partnership is supposed to allow the development of software bricks which will be available in open source. The idea is therefore to offer tools to researchers, startups, healthcare establishments, and cloud providers to facilitate medical research on these vast datasets.

Nicolas Revel, director general of the AP-HP, also welcomed this agreement: “The partnership will help to develop the potential of all the data produced during care to enable new diagnoses and treatments for the benefit of patients. »

Same story with Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud: “Developing high-performance and secure solutions for the healthcare sector is an essential pillar of our development strategy. We are therefore particularly proud of this development agreement, which will allow us to combine the technological expertise of OVHcloud with the excellence of AP-HP. »

Precisely, as our colleagues from The Digital Factory, OVHcloud confirms its ambitions in terms of health, and positions itself as a serious player in this sector. What why not place it in a position of strength in the event of a new call for tenders for the Health Data Hub, this warehouse which must centralize the health data of the French.

In the meantime, OVHcloud is starting 2023 in a positive way and can boast of good results. Thus, the turnover of 216 million euros in the first quarter, represents a growth of 15.4% over one year. We also note an increase in sales of 11.7%.