The new rule that the MLS will test so that less time is lost with the changes

Season after season, Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States is determined to try to boost new rules to renew, improve and make the competition more attractive. In order to avoid wasting time, he announced that he will test a new rule that could revolutionize football.

On this occasion, the American league will apply the “Timed Substitution Rule” in MLS Next Proits reserve league that serves as a subsidiary and as a testing laboratory for this type of innovation, which can potentially be applied in the professional league.

What is the rule about? Each player that is substituted will have 10 seconds to leave the field of play, otherwise, his team will play one minute with one less man.

This new standard is aligned with the “Off-Field Treatment Rule” implemented in the middle of last season. In this case, If a player is on the ground for more than 15 seconds, they can be assisted by doctors outside the field of play, where they must remain for at least three minutes until they can re-enter.

The measures seek to eliminate one of the big problems that football has, which is the loss of time.