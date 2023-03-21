The new Samsung Galaxy A34 takes advantage of a crazy offer for its official release

The Galaxy A34, one of the latest smartphones from the Samsung brand, is the subject of a very attractive offer on the occasion of its official release in France.

In order to promote its new smartphone from the Galaxy A range, Samsung is offering a significant discount on its official store on the Galaxy A34. Available in several colors, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is sold in its 128 GB version at a price of 379.05 euros instead of 399 euros; i.e. a reduction of almost 20 euros during the ordering stage.

In addition, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones is offered with any purchase of the Galaxy A34 smartphone. The item will be added automatically during the basket stage. And this offer is valid on the Samsung Shop until April 30, 2023, while stocks last.

Samsung: the 5G compatible Galaxy A34 is already at a reduced price on the official website

Released in March 2023, the 5G-compatible Samsung Galaxy A34 is equipped with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a Dimensity 1080 processor, 6 GB RAM of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W and the Android 13 mobile operating system with a OneUI overlay. For photo / video, there is a triple rear sensor of 48 + 8 + 5 MP and a front sensor of 13 MP.

For its part, the connection of the phone is notably composed of Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C and GPS.

Click here to see the Samsung offer on the Galaxy A34

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.