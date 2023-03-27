The new vaccine against Herpes Zoster is now available in Argentina

GSK announced the launch of its vaccine for the prevention of Herpes Zoster -colloquially known as shingles- a disease caused by the reactivation of the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. In Argentina, it is estimated that approximately 90% of adults have suffered from chickenpox at some point in their lives and are therefore at risk of developing Herpes Zoster.

Initially, the vaccine will be available in Argentina for adults over 50 years of age and people over 18 years of age with an increased risk of suffering from Herpes Zoster, such as those who are immunocompromised. It is estimated that 1 in 3 people will develop Shingles in their lifetime, and the risk of developing the disease increases from age 40 to 50 and continues to increase each year. By the age of 85, the risk of developing Shingles increases to 1 in 2 people. Likewise, the incidence of Herpes Zoster in immunocompromised populations grows exponentially.

Recent data show that vaccine efficacy is greater than 90% from the time of vaccination and for at least 10 years afterward. Since its first approval in the US and Canada in 2017 for the prevention of shingles in adults 50 years and older, the vaccine has been approved in more than 40 countries. In several countries, including the US, the European Union, and now Argentina, it has also been approved for adults 18 years and older who are at increased risk of developing Herpes Zoster. Immunocompromised people have a higher risk of contracting Herpes Zoster and associated complications, and this is the only vaccine against Herpes Zoster approved for this population at risk.

“Herpes Zoster is a disease that can cause very intense pain. The vaccine has been designed to boost the immune response against the virus in people aged 50 or over or in those over 18 who are immunocompromised,” said Dr. María Seoane, Medical Director of Argentina and Uruguay. “We are pleased that Argentina now has access to the vaccine to help reduce the chances of getting this painful disease.”

The vaccine is administered in 2 doses and is the first approved Herpes Zoster vaccine that combines an inactivated antigen with an adjuvant specifically designed to elicit a strong and sustained targeted immune response.

What is herpes zoster?

Herpes Zoster, also colloquially called shingles, is a disease caused by reactivation of the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox.

After a person contracts chickenpox, the virus lies dormant in their nervous system, usually causing no symptoms until reactivated.

Generally the first symptoms of Herpes Zoster are itching, pain, tingling, discomfort or tenderness on the chest, abdomen or face. After the first days, the acute phase of the disease begins, in which the skin rash appears, with blisters in the affected areas, accompanied by sharp pain. After about 10 days, the vesicles turn into scabs that usually last between 2 and 4 weeks. For them it is important to consult at the first symptoms, in order to establish the appropriate treatment.

Following the rash, the person may also experience postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), long-lasting neuropathic pain that lasts from at least three months to several years. PHN is the most frequent complication of Herpes Zoster and occurs in up to 5-30% of all cases of Herpes Zoster, depending on age.

The launch in Argentina is part of GSK’s ongoing commitment to expand the alternatives to protect patients against Herpes Zoster and ensure the availability of this vaccine in the country.

For more information, consult your doctor or doctor about the prevention and treatment of Herpes Zoster.