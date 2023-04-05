The new venture at Prime Video: Subscribe to channels

The Amazon-owned streaming service Prime Video continues to expand its offering. New for today is that you can subscribe to different channels for access to additional content. Hayu, MGM and OutTv are some of the channel subscriptions available from launch.

A quick look in the Prime Video app shows that all of the available channels are subject to trial periods of either 7 or 14 days. Then it starts to cost. Music, reality TV and various movie channels are available.

The full launch lineup – and Amazon’s own descriptions of the channels, are listed below:

MGM – Hollywood and viewer favorites from the famous studio – From SEK 49, 14-day free period

let – Watch hundreds of new and exciting reality series – From SEK 49, 7-day free period

Bad – Enjoy award-winning films, handpicked by experts – From SEK 95, 7-day free period

Stingray Qello – Watch thousands of performances and concert videos – From SEK 72, 7-day free period

Stingray Karaoke – Sing karaoke to top hits and classics, in all genres – From SEK 62, 7-day free period

OutTv – LGBT series, documentaries, arthouse films and OUT originals – From SEK 49, 7-day free period

Love Nature – Enjoy powerful and captivating stories from our natural world – From SEK 19, 14-day free period

Soap opera – Record breaking Turkish series for drama lovers – From SEK 34, 14-day free period

