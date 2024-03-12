The nickname with which Bellingham, Rdiger and Brahim have baptized Arda Gler

He Real Madrid continues to take giant steps in its fight to conquer The league thanks to the victory he signed last Sunday against the Celtic of Vigo (4-0). The white team recovered after a bad image in the Champions League with a goal celebration that had a surprise guest: Arda Gler. The Turkish footballer, who is enjoying few opportunities, debuted as a scorer with the Madrid shirt after taking advantage a gift from Dani Ceballos to stand alone against Guaitawhom he left on the ground with a cut before sending the ball into the back of the net.

At the end of the match, his teammates, aware of the young footballer’s difficult situation, looked for him like crazy to congratulate him for what he had achieved. His smile took over his face as he brought his hand closer to collide with hers. Modric, Rdiger, Kroos, Nacho, Camavinga, Vinicius o Tchouamniamong many others that he passed before heading towards the locker room.

As expected, the Turkish footballer made public on his Instagram profile some of the images of what his afternoon at the Santiago Bernabu was like. Let’s start. Go Madrid, he wrote. A publication in which he once again felt the warmth of his colleagues thanks to his comments.

Related news

Most, if not all, expressed their joy for his debut as a scorer with the Real Madrid shirt. Come on or Vamosssss were the messages from Lucas Vzquez and Rodrygowhile Bellingham, Brahim y Courtois They announced the nickname they use to refer to Gler within the white locker room: Abiiii. An expression that means little brother in Turkish. Some sources indicate that Rdiger He was the ideologist of this affectionate nickname, given that he is knowledgeable about some aspects of Muslim culture.

Enlarge Congratulations to Arda Guler on Instagram.

Turkish fever with Dani Ceballos

The other major protagonist on social networks was Dani Ceballos. The Utrerano, who is also having few opportunities, was largely responsible for the white number 24 scoring his first goal of the season. An assistance that triggers a wave of messages issued by Turkish fans, who thanked the Spanish midfielder for the pass between the lines that he filtered and that left Gler alone. Thank you very much for your assistance, You are the best midfielder in the world or As Turkish fans, we thank you for trying so hard to make Arda Gler score a goal, are some of the most notable messages.