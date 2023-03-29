The Night of Ideas will arrive this Friday in Santa Fe

The Night of Ideasthe French roots event with thinkers, writers and artists will be in ten Argentine cities and Santa Fe will be one of them. With magisterial conferences, cultural activities and free workshops, a new edition of the meeting that emerged in France will be carried out with the idea of ​​debating “urgent issues”.

“The first thing you are going to find is that they are six blocks from Bulevard, between Plaza Pueyrredon and Belgrano Stationturned into a dual circulation pedestrian con cultural, artistic proposals, samples, performances and with a series of talks and dialogues among intellectuals from all over the world to think and discuss together. It is an activity carried out by the French embassy in Argentina, but it is done on Thursday and Friday in many other locations around the world,” he explained. Paulo Ricci, Secretary of Education and Culture of Santa Fe.

“We are going to be in tune and in network with more than 50 cities of the world that they are going to be dedicating two days to the ideas to reflect on what kind of city, society and life we ​​want. In Santa Fe we add the staging, using the street as a stage, and the 450 years that we are celebrating throughout 2023,” he commented in dialogue with Hugo Isaak for Cadena OH!

Among some notable artists of the grill, there will be the Piazzolla Electronic Octet, directed by Nicolás Sorín; The fabulous journey; Traveling Fanfare; The UCSF Choir in Concert; visits, samples and various debates.