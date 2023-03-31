The odyssey of the bus in La Plata: sit-ins and mysterious schedules

Finding the stops, being able to get on the bus at peak times, discovering which branch to take to reach their destination or enduring prolonged sit-ins are some of the complications suffered by users of public passenger transport in the Region.

According to a survey of this newspaper in the downtown area, the most recurring complaints among passengers are the lack of units at central hours, the concentration of stops (on 7th avenue, between San Martín and Rocha squares) and the arrests far from the cordon .

The case of the buses that continue long when someone puts their hand out onto the road is also questioned. And the wait gets longer.

frequencies

Knowing the schedules of the groups continues to be a mystery or a piece of information that only provides extensive experience on a line.

This newspaper once again asked the Commune for the schedule of services, but received no response.

Lilian Repetto, a user of the Northern line, said that she lives at 3 bis and 513 and leaves her house very early to go to work. “In 2021 she took, at 7.20, the North 11, at 4 and 513, she made Gonnet, but they changed the schedule.” As she indicated, she now has to opt for a service that happens earlier. “In the winter it is very dark and many people in the neighborhood suffered robberies,” she said. The user said that she submitted notes to restore services at 7 and 7.20. “We urgently need it for security. It is a key schedule, it cannot be that between one service and another there is a 1 hour 50 minute difference, ”she remarked. In addition, she questioned that the stops were modified. According to her, she said, one of 4 and 513 was removed “and you have to move to 7 and 514 or 7 and 512.”

At 7 and 51, Milagros Orellana pointed out that the West 22 frequency, which transports her from the Center to the town of Hernández, works “well” but clarifies that “it happens every 60 or 90 minutes.” He asked that the micro 273 of the letters F and G add frequencies “because they pass very spaced.”

Other passengers indicated that the buses of the East line circulate with a frequency of 10 minutes, but they noticed that at peak times the units are insufficient, they are full and there are stops where they continue to run long. And that they suffer so much in the neighborhoods or in the Center.

At 7 and 57, a university student indicated that bus 202 passes every 15 minutes, but asked that the frequencies be reinforced at peak times. “On many occasions, I stay on foot,” she lamented.

Another suggestion from users referred to the scant information available at the stops. It only reads which bus stops, but does not indicate the destinations or the route.

“I take the 214 ‘D’ to Berisso, which runs every 20 minutes or every half hour, but it was very difficult for me to find out which one was the best for me because there is no information on the signs,” Cristian said.

stalls with long lines

Between extensive construction fences, with wood and partial shade, on the sidewalk of 7 between San Martín and Rocha squares, some users tried to guess where the buses stop.

In addition, so many people were concentrated in those sectors that it was difficult for the drivers to identify who they were requesting to stop so that the passengers could get on. “They were given to cutting all the sidewalks at once to do the works. I take the East 23 towards La Granja and a few days ago I had to walk from Plaza Rocha to see where the stop was. Since everything was cut off by a march, I lost several buses without knowing where to wait for them”, complained a woman at the 7 and 57 bus stop. The user requested the presence of inspectors to report on the changes that take place every day.

A few blocks away, in Plaza San Martín, another woman complained loudly yesterday because a 307 “E” bus stopped several meters from where a sign advertised.

“It happens every 20 minutes, but I have just enough time to get to work and that driver stopped anywhere,” she explained indignantly.

According to users and drivers consulted, among the buses that “pass little” are the North 18 (every half hour) and the East 11 (every 40 minutes). This newspaper was able to verify the situation yesterday afternoon: around 4:00 p.m., the buses from the North arrived at Plaza San Martín with that frequency.

Other users also complained that there are units that stop in the middle of the street or refuse to facilitate access for the disabled. “I am from City Bell. I travel to work on line 273. It has happened to me several times that it is difficult for me to get on and off the bus because the steps are so high that it is an absolute risk for anyone. A student, getting off the bus, fell on his front, hurt himself in such a way that we had to call 107”, said a neighbor about setbacks that she suffers periodically.