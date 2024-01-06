“The one from the winery, without stealing oil or flour”

A Cuban baker living in Denver, Colorado, makes his way in the United States by selling “bread from the winery.”

“This is the formula of Cuban bread. It is the bread from the Cuban winery, but in the United States we don’t steal oil, sugar, or flour. We don’t steal any of that because there is no need,” the baker said in a recent video on his TikTok account Sabores de mi tierra.

This bread is known by many names in Cuba, such as: “bolito”, “bon”, “de bocadito”, “suave” or “redondo”, but the quickest way to identify it is as “bread from the winery, the good one”. It is important to give the specification because otherwise you can buy an extremely bad product.

Bodega bread is terrible in most places in Cuba today. The problems are not in its formula but in the poor quality of the ingredients used to make it.

Added to this is the chain of thefts of products used in bakeries, at all levels, from when the flour is unloaded at the port, to the weight of the bread that is sold to citizens.

The “good bread from the winery” is spongy, with a soft, golden crust, a lot of dough, and when hot it melts in your mouth. It is ideal for preparing bread with suckling pig, ham sandwiches or guava discs with cheese.

In the comments to the Denver baker’s publication, many Cubans in the United States confessed that they are eager to try his bread because they find similar products but not with the same texture and flavor.

Jokingly, there was someone who asked: “Tell me where you sell it… Do I have to carry the notebook?“.