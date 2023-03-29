The only destination for which Henry Martin could leave America

Henry Martin is signing the best season of his career, if the Mexican does not slow down in the following weeks, everything indicates that the striker will be the scoring champion of the MX League. Today more than ever, the Mexican has responsibilities within the Coapa nest as a whole, since his presence on the pitch is key and also, once Guillermo Ochoa’s departure was finalized, the ‘9’ kept the badge of captain within the team, thus being the new leader of the dressing room.
Henry’s good moment has not gone unnoticed internationally and despite being 30 years old, from Brazil as well as from Saudi Arabia soccer, there are some teams interested in the Mexican’s services for the summer market. However, the striker only has in mind his renewal with América until 2026 and he would only consider leaving the club under a scenario that at the moment seems distant.
For Martín, expanding his continuity with America is a key move and a departure from the club will only be considered if the offer comes from European football, in this way he could fulfill his dream of playing on the old continent. Otherwise, the Mexican is not interested in flying from the nest if it is not to play in the best soccer in the world. Therefore, the offers that have come from Brazil and soccer from the Middle East are totally ruled out by the national team.