The only treatment for rabies involves a near-lethal method

Rabies is a disease with an almost zero survival rate. If you are bitten by an animal carrying the virus, you only have 24 hours (or 48 if you have been vaccinated) to get to a hospital and prevent it from reaching the central nervous system, where the infection settles and starts causing symptoms.

According to IFL Scienceif you cannot prevent the virus from reaching the nervous system, the infected person is just waiting for death.

The incubation can take weeks or even months, starting with the flu accompanied by headaches, weakness and fever, which often last for days. Before long, the symptoms progress to neurological problems, culminating in agitation, anxiety and brain dysfunction.

Those infected may continue to develop an absolute fear of water, as the virus prevents the host from drinking, with them experiencing hallucinations. This can last between two to ten days and is almost always fatal – there are less than 20 recorded cases of survival when symptoms are present.

But how did these people survive? In some cases, it was due to the protocol milwaukee, one last resort procedure which involves almost complete brain death – its effectiveness is debated and has been dismissed by most doctors, but it has helped some to defeat the disease.

Developed by Rodney Willoughby Jr., the method, first used in 2004, relies on the body’s own ability to fight the virus – but only when given enough time.

Anger moves through the central nervous system, where it multiplies and causes neurological symptoms. Rodney Willoughby Jr. and colleagues postulated that if brain activity could be reduced to a minimum, it would slow down the virus enough to keep the body alive and give the immune system time to fight it off.

The protocol was tried out for the first time on a 15-year-old girl, with doctors use drugs to induce a coma, inhibiting nerve activity, while administering a ‘cocktail’ of antiviral drugs. After 76 days, the teenager was discharged from the hospital.

The young woman was followed for years. At first, after leaving the hospital, she had difficulties with speech and locomotion. But she went off to college and had twins in 2016.

Since then, those responsible for the protocol claim to have saved 18 people since 2018 (two in the United States and the rest in Peru), although statistics have become confusing and experts question these numbers due to poor records.

O procedure has an extremely high failure ratecommon study recent study showing that only one in every 12 people treated with an induced coma survived.