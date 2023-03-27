“The opposite of quality time”: Left leader Janine Wissler wants to abolish homework

The left chairwoman Janine Wissler calls for the abolition of homework in schools. “Everyday homework stress poisons family life,” writes Wissler in a guest article for the Tagesspiegel (online). “When parents call it a day, that doesn’t mean they call it a day.”

Childcare, household chores and caring for relatives awaited. “They could be relieved of the unnecessary burden of homework immediately and thus take a lot of pressure off the families.”

Wissler sees homework time as “the opposite of quality time” – and that parents are overwhelmed if they still have to deal with such tasks after work. With a child, it’s difficult and exhausting, writes Wissler. “Almost impossible to manage with two or more.” In her view, 30 minutes of help with homework per child is not uncommon. The Left Che

At the same time, Wissler criticized that the “outsourcing of school tasks to the families” deepened the split in the education system. “The level of education of the parents must not be decisive for the fulfillment of school tasks.” Wissler spoke out in favor of planning phases of independent learning and practice in the all-day school. “Homework must become schoolwork.” (cvs/Tsp)

To person Janine Wissler is since 2021 leader of the Left Party. Before moving into the Bundestag that same year, she was leader of the Left parliamentary group in the Hessian state parliament for twelve years. At the same time, she has always been with the Education theme deals. © Nassim Rad

When parents call it a day, that doesn’t mean they call it a day. Childcare, household chores, paperwork, looking after relatives are waiting there. You could immediately relieve them of the unnecessary burden of homework and thus take a lot of pressure off the families.

Because everyday homework stress poisons family life, means arguments, excessive demands, tears and fuels aggression. For all parents and especially for full-time employees and single parents. Why do you do this to families?

And what if parents can’t help at all? Because they work or because their language skills are not sufficient to understand the tasks? The simple multiplication tables still works for many, but binomial formulas?

Parents often have to arduously relearn what they learned 30 years ago or never, anticipating teachers’ learning methods. “Is that how the teacher explained it to you? Are you sure? But I learned it differently.” Mistakes are taught and children are often more confused than trained.

None of this leads to learning success, and the widespread phenomenon of hastily copying homework on the school bus or during recess certainly does not. The fact that young people now also have the option of using artificial intelligence is worth considering in its own right.

Homework is the outsourcing of school teaching

Homework is the shift from school teaching to the family. This deepens the division in the education system, as “home schooling” during the corona crisis clearly showed. The level of education of the parents must not be decisive for the fulfillment of school tasks. Children who do not have their own room or refugees who have little privacy in shared accommodation already lack a quiet place to do their homework.

Let’s put an end to this outsourcing of school tasks to families and to private tutoring providers, which you have to be able to afford for the time being. If you read the literature for the German advanced course at home in the upper school, that’s okay, or that you also study at home for exams, presentations and exams. But daily homework, the fulfillment of which is checked at school, must be abolished.

Scientific studies of the past decades show that homework has little or no positive effect on learning performance. It is a pedagogical ritual that has already been broken in some schools.

