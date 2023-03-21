The oral trial began in La Plata for a story that causes chills

The judges in charge of the debate. They are from the Court IV of La Plata / EL DIA

With the declaration of two half-brothers of a young woman with severe developmental delay, who would have been raped by her mother’s partner in Cañuelas, yesterday the oral trial against Miguel Ubaldo Reynoso (55), better known as “El Jackal”, accused of being the author of these humiliations.

Reynoso, it should be noted, is the biological father of the two people who yesterday appeared to testify before the Court made up of judges Carolina Crispiani, Emir Caputo Tártara and Juan Carlos Estrada, who belongs to the Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Jurisdiction, but is a member of the body court by a magistrate on license.

One of the witnesses, it was indicated, was the one who took the victim and her three nephews out of a situation of slavery, in which, apparently, they had been placed by the defendant.

The victim’s children, judicial spokesmen mentioned, were born as a result of the sexual attacks.

According to what is known about the case, the event that ended the confinement took place in 2017, although the story that came to light lasted for almost two decades.

The prosecutor in charge of the accusation is Helena de la Cruz, Orsi, while the technical defense is in charge of the official lawyer, María Vigorelli.

For the victim, it was indicated, the Advisory for the Disabled No. 4 and authorities of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice also participate.

MORE VOICES OF HORROR

For today, meanwhile, in the continuation of the hearings, the presence of the police and some residents of the farm is scheduled, in which, according to the investigation, the aberrational attacks occurred.

Spokespersons for the case mentioned that the victim lived in a house in the Santa Rosa neighborhood and, according to the reports at the time, only had “a can to relieve himself.”

In addition, he was prohibited from going out on the street under death threats so that he would not tell anything.

The detainee is accused of the alleged crimes of “illegal deprivation of liberty”, “coercion” and “injuries”.