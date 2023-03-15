The overpowered Galaxy S23 is already at a bargain price on this underrated site

Those who like to buy the latest models of smartphones should visit the Rakuten site which has decided to offer a really low price on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

In general, it takes several months or even years before the prices of a newly released smartphone drop drastically. However, this is not the choice that Rakuten has made by offering you a crazy price on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23.

The latter has a price of 784.99 euros for a saving of 22% or 234 euros. You don’t have to search different sites and wait for sales or another marketing event to get the best price on this latest smartphone. Composed in part with recycled materials, it is a smartphone committed to the environment that will help you reduce your ecological impact. Equipped with 256 GB of internal memory, it is full of promise and can easily replace a computer with its large storage area.

Set sail for Samsung’s latest with this Rakuten deal

Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl doesn’t matter with this smartphone that takes beautiful shots day or night. The AI ​​improves the quality of your photos, analyzes the image pixel by pixel and restores the maximum light even in the dark. Your selfies convey your authenticity, the autofocus highlights you and you can use them on social networks or on your CV. And if you need to edit a photo, the Samsung Galaxy S23 for less than 800 euros on Rakuten gives you the means. The energy is even better distributed and your phone never runs out of steam, it handles every task in a short time and is always on the alert to meet all your demands from start to finish. It’s gentle on your eyes and easy on your eyes with an adaptive display at 120Hz refresh rate and optimal brightness whatever your environment.

Click here to take advantage of the Rakuten offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23

