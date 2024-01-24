The participants of Temptation Island who inspire Sandra Barneda: It will be an intense

The operation of Temptation Island cannot be explained without the figure of Sandra Barneda as presenter. Although the first presenter of the format was the singer Mónica Naranjo, the Barcelona native, adapted perfectly to the reality show filmed in the Dominican Republic and has become an active part of the plot.

From his job he has experienced first-hand the tragic end of romantic relationships such as those of Naomi Asensi and Adrin Blanch, that of Melyssa Pinto and Tom Bruisse or that of David Vaquero and Elena Adsuaraamong other.

Many of the contestants have been subjected to the public judgment of an audience that has judged the couples’ attitudes in one direction or another. Behaviors that she has had no qualms about admitting on her TikTok account that she would also have. I would be worse than them, he began before delving into the meaning he was referring to.

I will be a drama I think. Will be like Alejandro Nieto, as Adrin Blanch or as Zoe Mbayona. More than a drama I would tell you that it would be very intense. Very changeable, very cyclothymic. She will be one of those who say that nothing is wrong with them and, suddenly, the fuse is short, she has confessed. A profile that has not yet been known in this seventh edition.

Expressing in advance her understanding with the participants who open up and do not hide their suffering in the program, Barneda has stated without hesitation that it would not occur to her to participate in the format. Come on, the classic Spanish saying applies that the bulls, better, from the sidelines.