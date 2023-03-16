The pending match is ready: Colo Colo has a date to face Huachipato in the championship

Colo Colo has a pending match with Huachipato as a result of the forest fires that affected southern Chile, and where this Thursday coach Gustavo Quinteros confirmed the schedule for this commitment.

Colo Colo will take advantage of the Chilean soccer standstill in the National Championship. The FIFA Date that will be held at the end of March will leave the national football tournament unable to play the weekend where even the Chilean National Team will have a friendly with its Paraguayan simile at the Monumental Stadium.

Colo Colo has a date to face Huachipato.

Gustavo Quinteros spoke this Thursday at a press conference prior to the match with Cobresal this weekend, in which he announced that the commitment that the Cacique has pending will take advantage to catch up in the 2023 National Championship.

“We will not have any break, we have matches planned every week. We played with Cobresal, then on the 25th against Colón de Santa Fe, then on the 31st against Huachipato and in the following week we have the Copa Libertadores. We do not have a break, we will not be harmed or anything, we will play every week ”, the coach began by explaining.

But that was not all, because he also considered that “Beyond the fact that we can always improve, we can work all the time, we will be able to repeat the team on several occasions. When a team reaches a certain date it reaches its maximum performance and we will see if it is suitable to participate in the Copa Libertadores and become champion. The objective is to form a new team that can be champions again, if it works in the cup, it will be barbaric”.

Additionally, he considered that “This season is more difficult than the previous one, many players left, there are many new ones. In the last three games we have conceded a goal from a mid-distance shot, the only positive thing we have is that we have improved defensively, in defensive coordination”.

Regarding the work in the defensive zone, the strategist referred to the work in the defense. “We didn’t experience shocks in defense as we did in past games, that’s the positive. We have to work hard on how it works, so that the players generate more dangerous arrivals, have a more associative football like last year. It is a work that is missing, we will try to play more games with the players so that they get to know each other better and thus arrive at our best moment for the Copa Libertadores”.

However, the technical director plans to have the team oiled for the tenth date. “I said it at the beginning, we have a new team that must take shape and function. We made a calculation, by date 10 we have to have a team that plays at its highest level and we will know what that level is around that date. The good thing would be to repeat the team a lot, to get to know each other better, to know the movements of the other and that is worked on during the week ”.

For now, the albo team will visit Cobresal this Saturday at the El Cobre Stadium in El Salvador starting at 6:00 p.m., in a crucial match with the mission of obtaining three vital points.