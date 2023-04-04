The PENNY DEL playoffs completely live on MagentaSport – The semi-finals: Wolfsburg provides the next surprise in Munich – Adler celebrate their 5th away win in the playoffs in Ingolstadt

MagentaSport

Munich (ots)

Mannheim’s away series continues! With a 2-1 win in Ingolstadt, the Adler celebrated their 5th away win in these playoffs, are now leading 2-1 in the series and have home advantage again. “We shot ourselves in the foot,” admitted Ingolstadt’s Ty Ronning, referring to Mannheim’s power-play goal to make it 2-1. For Game 4 on Thursday “we need to get back into position.” The next surprise came in the other series. After game 2, Wolfsburg also wins the away game in Munich 5:3 and takes the lead in the series. “We slept through the first period and then we’re trailing behind again in the second period,” said Munich’s Konrad Abeltshauser. The mood at Wolfsburg and coach Mike Stewart was completely different: “It was exciting until the end, but the boys fought until the end. Strahli (goalie Dustin Strahlmeier) did a great job. That was a great performance from top to bottom. ” National player Dominik Kahun from SC Bern commented on the separation of the Bernese with Toni Söderholm, who is repeatedly brought up for discussion at Munich: “He would definitely fit here with his skills.” He is also “really looking forward to playing for Germany at the World Cup”.

Below are the most important statements of the tag – if used, please name the source MagentaSport. The 4th games in the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday – from 6.45 p.m. live on MagentaSport.

National player Dominik Kahun from SC Bern was a guest in the first period break in the game between Munich and Wolfsburg.

How difficult it is to stay focused in the playoffs: “Of course it’s difficult to stay focused all the time. But in the playoff series it’s like this: once you’re in it and you’ve got the rhythm, then you’re so into it for that time that you hardly lose focus. That’s why that’s the best time.”

Why is he happy? To be back in Europe: “After the year in Edmonton, the question arose whether I should go over there again or come to Europe. I then simply decided on Switzerland.”

About the separation from his club and ex-national coach Toni Söderholm, who is said to be in conversation with Munich: “He played here in Munich and also became champion here. He was the youth coach here and everything. He is very, very close to Munich… He would definitely fit here with his skills. That would of course fit well. “

About his participation in the Ice Hockey World Championships, which he had to cancel last year due to injury: “I’m really happy. It’s always a great honor to play for Germany. It’s the big dream since you started hockey… I’ll join the national team straight away and I’m really excited to play for Germany .”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=L2UycDJHbmJTREw3TFlEVk1zOWhCZHFaUUhVM1hrVFI0bllVVXpobDVsdz0=

The new national coach Harold Kreis was also a guest in the second period break in the game between Munich and Wolfsburg.

About the game plan at the World Cup, where you start first against the supposedly stronger opponents (Sweden, Finland, USA): “We can’t choose. The best thing is to go straight into the tournament and know what to expect. These are 3 tough games, but until then the team is well prepared and together… It’s important how the opponents play, but it’s much more important that we find our game as early as possible.”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=eVVtVXFvdm9kcmhnWTJUaUd0c3p6STNDWHBUNm9weDBrZzJUbVFueFhYMD0=

ERC Ingolstadt – Adler Mannheim 1:2 (series status: 1:2)

The Adler Mannheim win their 5th away game in these playoffs and secure the home field advantage again. Comebacker Jordan Szwarz scored the decisive goal in the power play.

Ingolstadt’s Ty Ronning on whether it was the penalties: “It’s definitely a point, yes. We shot ourselves in the foot there. In 5v5 it’s a good game. They fought hard just like us but won in the end.” How they want to tackle it in 2 days: “We have to get back into position. It’s going to be a tough game on Thursday.”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=cjdwamFrS3luMCsrcXd4MUhEZXptUmgxczUzSjdvam1YQlRqWGpqMFJwdz0=

Mannheim’s Tyler Gaudet on his 5th away win in the playoffs: “It’s always difficult away from home, so it’s even better to win here.” On the emotionality in the series: “It’s playoff time. You can’t have too many fluctuations in emotions. You have to be prepared and just do your best every game.

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=aGJjV0d0c1dhVU5CNmRwc3NCVzQ1b1lyb2xVa3duZU9tT1FpKzdzZVc1Yz0=

EHC Red Bull Munich – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 3: 5 (series status: 1: 2)

The Grizzlys Wolfsburg fight their way to the next surprise in Munich and get the 2nd victory in a row, thus securing the home advantage for the time being.

Munich’s Konrad Abeltshauser: “It was similar to the game in Wolfsburg. We slept through the first period and then found ourselves behind again in the second period. In the end we threw everything in and created more chances and goals. But that just comes too late. Playoff -Hockey has to be hard ice hockey for 60 minutes and we didn’t show that… We tried it too playfully and it was too close for that… They switched quickly and took their chances.”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=U1hRMzViSjRUVjhXMzhSTzVid1FSQ0g5czdiQjkyeTNGaXFOWHB1V3RTYz0=

Wolfsburgs Trainer Mike Stewart: “Everything is difficult in the playoffs. We were much better than in game 1. In the second period we started with a lot of goals. We took advantage of our chances and in the last period we knew that Munich would come out like firefighters. It was exciting until the end, but the boys fought until the end. Strahli (goalie Dustin Strahlmeier) did a great job. It was a great performance from top to bottom.”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=OWpRQkZKdzZ5T3hESEd5cUxGb2hScnNIS0toOVRvQjBZaFE1emJmcVF3Yz0=

Wolfsburg’s Björn Krupp: “It was very exhausting. It’s a tight series and today we did a great job. But we’ll continue in two days. Munich will definitely come back even harder… We have to stay calm. If we have talent Comparing talent, Munich is better. We have to stay in our system, play fast counterattacks and then just grind.”

The entire interview: https://www.clipro.tv/player?publishJobID=RWFkQjUzOGxGNmxzRmVqaFlYSXVtZno3Q3BjMFNrVEUrUkxqSkVINXZobz0=

Start of the World Cup live at MagentaSport:

Germany ice hockey women start on April 6th at the World Championships in Canada: the German selection first meets Sweden, the other group opponents come from Finland, Hungary and France. The first goal of the German selection after 8th place and a moderate World Cup 2021 is: Not relegated. “It’s definitely still in the mind that it was close to relegation,” says Laura Kluge, playoff MVP and newly crowned German champion with Memmingen. MagentaSport expert Ronja Jenike thinks: “There is little room for mistakes. You have to be ready from the start in order to survive in this super tight group. With Sweden and Finland we have 2 very difficult opponents. With Hungary and France there are’ Almost no forgiveness. You have to score if you want to outperform these teams.”

Laura Kluge doesn’t see a clear superiority in Sweden and Finland and is confident: “It’s always relatively easy for us to play against Sweden at the beginning. We’ve been able to steal points in the past. In principle, Finland can be beaten, like everyone in our group.” That gives hope, Laura Kluge sees the big plus of the German women in “cohesion. We had an extremely good preparation. We had never had so much looseness and fun in the preparation. The team fits together well in terms of characters. That will be us help.”

MagentaSport shows all games with German participation as well as the final live and free of charge. Should the German team qualify for the top 3 in group B for the playoff round, they will meet one of the 5 teams in group A with the subscription winners from Canada (title holders) and the USA.

Christoph Fetzer comments, the former internationals Ronja Jenike and Anna Reich analyze the games.

Ice hockey live at MagentaSport

The PENNY DEL playoffs – the semi-finals

Thursday, April 6th, 2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Grizzlies Wolfsburg – EHC Red Bull Munich

From 7.15 p.m.: Adler Mannheim – ERC Ingolstadt

Saturday, April 8th, 2023:

From 3 p.m.: EHC Red Bull Munich – Grizzlies Wolfsburg

From 5.45 p.m.: ERC Ingolstadt – Adler Mannheim

The IIHF Women’s World Championship 2023 live on MagentaSport

Thursday, April 6th, 2023

From 17.00 clock: Germany – Sweden

Freitag, 07.04.2023

From 9 p.m.: Finland – Germany

Montag, 10.04.2023

From 1:00 a.m.: Germany – France

Original content by: MagentaSport, transmitted by news aktuell