The perpetrator’s brother warned of a rampage among Jehovah’s Witnesses – the police knew from the rifle club

According to a report, the shooting club of the Hamburg gunman did not report any warnings. The association says: The police knew about it.

The gun club of the Hamburg gunman informed the police and the weapons authority about specific information that had warned of the assassin Philipp F. Research by t-online and the NDR format “STRG_F” prove this. On Thursday afternoon, the “Zeit Online” portal reported, with reference to investigators from the police and the Attorney General’s Office, that the Hanseatic Gun Club had indications of the danger and aggressiveness of the later gunman, but had not passed them on. That’s not true, as the Schützenclub now said to t-online and “STRG_F”.

These new findings will be made public parallel to the meeting of the Hamburg Parliament’s internal affairs committee, which will take place on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. The main focus there is on working through the killing spree in which Philipp F. killed six community members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, an unborn child in the womb and finally himself on March 9th.

t-online refutes report exonerating the Hamburg police

A spokesman for the Hanseatic Gun Club told t-online and the NDR format “STRG_F” that the brother of the later assassin pointed out to the Gun Club a “change” from Phlipp F. in January. Immediately after this conversation, the Hanseatic Gun Club informed an official of the weapons authority about it by telephone. Also about the fact that the brother was the informer. Police President Ralf Martin Meyer and Interior Senator Andy Grote had previously presented this differently.

The brother also asked the Gun Club spokesman how he could inform the gun control department about the brother’s change. The Gun Club even clarified that and asked the authorities. According to the authority, an anonymous tip is sufficient. After that, the brother most likely contacted the authorities anonymously. According to the spokesman for the Hanseatic Gun Club, he also gave him the address of the weapons authority. It is still unclear why she did not listen to the brother, even though she was presumably informed about the source of the letter.

t-online has confronted the Hamburg police with the accusation of the gun club, but has not yet received an answer.

On January 24, 2023, the police received an anonymous letter with what were probably urgent warnings about Philipp F. The reference to the Hanseatic Gun Club came before that. Since the killing spree, the police had repeatedly put the value of the anonymous letter into perspective because such cases often involved unjustified informers.

Hamburg politicians called for resignations two weeks ago

Two weeks ago, leading opposition politicians from Hamburg had called for political consequences. While the domestic spokesman for the left-wing faction, Deniz Celik, had called for the resignation of police chief Ralf Martin Meyer, his colleague from the CDU went further: “The senator must resign now,” Dennis Gladiator said in the direction of Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD). said with t-online. It had previously become known that, contrary to initial claims, the police had come across Philipp F.’s book after receiving an anonymous tip, but had ignored its alarming content.