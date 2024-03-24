The personal life of Manuel Ruiz de Lopera: from his faith to his role in Joaqun’s wedding

Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, legendary president of Real Betis Balompi between 1996 and 2006, died this March 24 at the age of 79. The Sevillian businessman, one of the most powerful in the last decade of the 20th century in the city of Seville, was the youngest of a family of 18 siblings in which the first twelve died.

Not much is known about how his childhood went, except that At the age of 20 he married his wife throughout his life: Isabel López Pérez. They married on September 21, 1964 and Betis became one of their greatest ties. It can be said that we met at Villamarn, said the wife of the late president back in 2002. He had no children, but he did have a nephew he trusted most with whom he managed his businesses: Javier Pez Ruiz de Lopera.

A studio channel engineer, his thing ended up being business. He started with an appliance store and ended up becoming a lender. Little by little he accumulated enough money until he had the financial muscle to become the majority shareholder of a Betis. on the brink of the abyss due to the 1992 Football Law.

Devotee of the Jesus of the Great Power

In addition to Betis, Ruiz de Lopera’s other great passion was always religion. His house, in addition to three theaters in which Artists of the stature of Manolo Escobar and Bigote Arrocet performed, it has a decoration full of religious motifs.. And, among all of them, the image of the Jesus of the Great Power stands out the most.

Holy Week in Seville, therefore, was one of his favorite events of the year. He always went out to the balcony of his house on Sierpes Street to watch the procession in the front row and He even wore stamps and pins in his public appearances or at his team’s games.

The Halloween party and Joaquín’s wedding

One of the most curious episodes in Lopera’s life as president of Betis was on October 31, 2001. The team organized a party at Benjamn Zarandona’s house in which there was no alcohol, but there were more female guests than male guests. AND Although it was planned that only forty people would attend, there were almost a hundred.

Suddenly, while Benjamín went out to accompany two guests, Lopera, Juande Ramos and Luis del Sol got out of a car. According to the testimonies of those present, the manager scolded all the soccer players who were present. The luck we had is that we were all there. If there are three, today I would be putting coffee in my father’s barjokes Joaqun Snchez one month later.

Not so surreal, but also a good example of what Ruiz de Lopera was like, was the wedding of Puerto de Santa María. The businessman appeared at the church with the King’s Cup trophy and even urged the brand new marriage to pose with the award at the religious ceremony.