The phenomenon of the cube game: Argentina has several records and is a world power

Rubik’s cube or magic cube is one of the games that can help relax and control stress, as well as enhance memory and cognitive exercise (Photo: ABC)

Six sides with nine cubes on each of them and more than 43 trillion combinations to set it up in less than five seconds.

It may interest you: Memory in crisis?: why we could lose our pandemic memories

That is the challenge of hundreds of experts in Argentina and thousands more in the world in the assembly of the “magic cube” or Rubik’s cube, that with 350 million units, is he Best selling toy in the world. His fame and devotion is so great that today he has tournaments and championships every week in some part of the globe.

Rubik’s Cube: the best-selling toy in history that was created by chance, thanks to a young Hungarian architect who wanted to encourage his students

One of them took place this month at the headquarters of the Torcuato Di Tella University in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, where the Argentine championship of Magic cubeorganized by the Speedcubing Argentina Group which is in charge of planning the competitions of this activity throughout the country and which is under the orbit of the World Cube Association (WCA), responsible for organizing the world championships and record the records developed in the different categories.

It may interest you: What are the simplest strategies to prevent cognitive decline

More of 100 competitors of all ages and from six countries in the region, they approached Torcuato Di Tella to win and break several South American and world records. Sebastian Campanario, An economist and journalist, he was one of the organizers and also a contestant in the great event, who together with his 14-year-old son sought to challenge other participants.

From left to right: Leonardo Cruz, Manuel Gutman, Guido Dipietro, blindfolded 3×3 podium at the Di Tella Open 2023

“They participated 100 cuberos from 6 Latin American countries in a unique event that took place in the country. We had a record number of competitors and attendees. And of course, in terms of performance, it was very high: There was a world record, two South American records in blindfolding the cube and other national records, both for Argentina and for the participants of Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela.

It may interest you: They identified fossils of a dinosaur with the longest neck ever discovered

“Argentina is a world power in Rubik’s cubes, especially in its blind assembly. It has the best exponents. And in addition to winning in various categories, we have an Argentine world champion in the most difficult device called Megaminx, which is a dodecahedron (12 sides) of 11 pieces each,” Campanario explained to infobae.

Leandro Martín López managed to assemble a twelve-sided cube in less than 30 seconds

This game is built with 50 movable pieces (versus 20 for the classic cube), and is a supreme challenge to put together. A job that Leandro Martin Lopez, 19 years old, it only took him 24.92 seconds, to become a world record. “I lowered the mark of 25.24 seconds that had the previous record. It was a very fun tournament with many very interesting participants”, he explained. Martin Lopez to infobaewho told how he started playing the 3×3 magic cube (classic Rubik’s cube) when he was 14 years old and saw his brother put it together.

“I spent a year putting together the 3×3 and then I looked for other more challenging ones. There are 4×4, 5×5 and more. Until I got to Megaminx, which is a bigger challenge and more difficult. I bought one and started practicing five hours a day to align all 12 sides in a few seconds. In general, there is a form of advanced assembly, but I felt that more research could be done and done in a better way, that is, faster. The assembly is divided into three parts. The first is the one I developed the most. I always start with the white face and try to do different and useful things in the strategy to put it together”, stated the recent champion.

The challenge of assembling the Megaminx, with twelve sides and 11 pieces each

“I really like chess too and I find in this game a similarity, when thinking forward moves in advance. There comes the second phase, where you have to recognize algorithms and different sequences of movements. I seek to see the future of each of the other movements and see which pieces can fit me in the best position. In the last part it is more than anything to study algorithms that are already on the Internet and memorize them to finish putting it together quickly,” said Martín López, who is looking for a sponsor for his next challenge: the World Cup in South Korea.

“Unfortunately traveling is very expensive for us and we have to borrow from friends or family. I am very excited to get to participate. But it is difficult to go because it is very far and expensive, ”he added.

His friend Guido Dipietro, 22, is also one of the Argentine record holders in Rubik’s cubes and one of the delegates of the WCA, the world association behind the magic cube phenomenon. “6 Argentines went to the previous World Cup and we came back with many records. If Leandro is able to go, I am sure he will win in the Megaminx category, because he is very good, “Dipietro told infobaespecialist in blindly assembling the cube.

Guido Dipietro managed to blindly assemble 21 of 25 cubes that he had to memorize in a few seconds. He obtained the silver medal at Di Tella 2023

“The technique of blindly assembling the cube is complex. First you must remove the cube from a cover and study each of the sides. Then you lean it on the table, they cover your eyes with a mask and you have to assemble it without seeing it. As soon as the bucket is uncovered, time begins to run. I set the South American record in 18.10 seconds in 2019. Today my compatriot Manuel Gutman sets it in 16 seconds. Impressive”, said Dipietro, who hopes to go to South Korea in September and participate in the world championship.

In the tournament held in Buenos Aires, competitions were held in the modalities 3x3x3, Pyraminx (mechanical puzzle in the shape of a tetrahedron), Clock (two-sided puzzle, each of which consists of nine clocks), Skewb (three-dimensional mechanical puzzle) and megaminx.

The CIMON artificial computer helped astronauts with multiple tasks, such as building a giant Rubik’s cube on the International Space Station

According to the participants, there are several factors that affect the assembly of a Rubik’s Cube: the memory, the speed and the technique, the concentrationthe relaxation and the patience. “This game exercises the brain. Improves mental activity, memory, cognitive reserve, learning new things. It is a good activity to do at any age, not only in youth. Precisely, many times they propose to do more physical exercise in adulthood or old age and there is no talk of mental exercises. The Rubik is a great brain training machine,” said Campanario.

“And of course it is key in childhood and adolescence. When you have that attention span at these ages is limited to 8 seconds and then they seek to do something else, you have the magic cube that makes them concentrate for up to several hours a day and improves their mental exercise and memory,” added the expert. communicator.

The last Speedcubins World Cup was held in Australia in 2019. Today, the best speedcubers in the world are preparing to attend the next one that will take place in September 2023 in South Korea. Argentina has outstanding representatives com Leandro Lopez for the Megaminx category; Baptist Bonazzola, in 3×3; Theo Goluboffnational record in 3×3 with one hand and Pyraminx (tetrahedron with 9 triangles per face), manuel gutman, continental record in blind assembly of various types of cubes; and Guido DiPietro for blind armed and 3×3 in fewer movements.

Erno Rubik, the Hungarian architect who invented the Rubik’s Cube in 1974

The magic cube was invented in Erno Rubik, a young Hungarian architect and sculptor, barely 30 years old, who was looking for an innovative method to better explain mathematics and geometry to his university students at the Budapest School of Commercial Arts in May 1974.

Rubik generated a mechanism of axes that made it possible for each of them to rotate independently without the whole disarming. It took him three years to convince a toymaker to go ahead with his three-dimensional puzzle idea, because everyone he consulted told him it was too difficult a device, doomed to fail. Rubik patented it in 1980 for the Ideal Toy Company, which began selling it in the United States and from there it spread throughout the world. In almost 50 years, the cube today generates passions all over the world and the permanent challenge of making it in the shortest possible time.

Theo Goluboff, Vicenzo Guerino (from Brazil), Bautista Bonazzola, 3×3 podium in the Argentine tournament

Keep reading:

A young Argentine assembled a 12-sided cube in less than 29 seconds and broke the world record

How to solve the Rubik’s cube, step by step and with few movements?

45 years after the Rubik’s Cube: the best-selling toy in history that was created by chance