The photos of Twenty One Pilots, the unexpected heroes of Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

Tyler Joseph in full stage trance. Twenty One Pilots joined this edition after the loss of Blink-182

Singer Tyler Joseph came out hooded on stage

Drummer Josh Dun, the base of the duo that emerged in Ohio

Through tears, the fans wanted to take the memory of their idols

Tyler at the piano, in a moment of intimacy. The group opened with “Guns for hands” and reviewed songs from their entire discography

The duo had already had two participations in Lollapalooza Argentina: 2016 and 2019)

Turned over. The duo walked all their charisma through San Isidro, before an audience surrendered at their feet

“We knew we didn’t have to be here. We’re happy and we hope this show is everything you hoped for,” Tyler said in rousing Spanish, before surprising us with a cover of “All the small things,” the Blink-182 hit.

The covers continued with “Muchachos”, the anthem of the National Team in the Qatar World Cup chanted by the crowd and the tango “Mi Buenos Aires querido”, both in solo trumpet mode.

Twenty One Pilots crowned a great show between their hits and unexpected versions

Photos: Franco Fafasuli and Lollapalooza Press

Keep reading:

Lollapalooza 2023, live: the Twenty One Pilots party, the psychedelic trip of Tame Impala and the label of Jane’s Addiction

Lollapalooza day 2: the best images of the mega-festival that makes Argentina vibrate