The physical change of Eric Bana, from Hulk and Troy, at 55 years old

Eric Bana He is one of those actors that you remember by his face, even though there are not many film projects in which he appears, especially linked to the film industry in the United States. In fact, many will remember him for his role in Hulkor by putting yourself in the shoes of Hector in Troy. Some films that took him to Hollywood heaven in the 2000s, and that fell short of keeping him in the same years later.

He is not an actor who takes all the roles that are proposed to him, but is rather selective. He already confessed this in 2014 in an interview with Fotogramas, in which he stated that he prioritized work close to home, in Australia: Professionally, not being in Los Angeles, I don’t feel dragged down by day-to-day life and I don’t dwell on it. projects for fear of being left out of anything.

Despite staying away from Hollywood, the actor has continued working on other films such as Deliver Us From Evil, King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur, Years of Drought and Force of Nature, among others. Thanks to the latter, the actor could be seen at a promotional event, where heand appreciated the physical change he had had since he left Hollywood..

Eric Bana at the promotion of 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2'.

Fit but slimmer

Bana has always shown himself to be a lover of sports, and this has been reflected in his physique, leading him to stay in shape throughout his film career. He is another of those figures capable of changing his body for a project, and he demonstrated it. gaining more than 15 kilos from Troy to Chopper.

Little by little he lost the weight he gained, staying in good shape. At 55 years old, things don’t seem to have changed much, although You can see how those muscles that he showed off previously have lost shape, and how other signs have appeared as a result of the passing of the years, such as the change in color of his hair. He also seems to be slimmer, more defined than before, and that has surprised many of his followers..

An actor who ended up shining in action projects, even though he landed in Hollywood as a comedian: For me doing dramas was a challenge.