The Pippin, the Jaguar and the 3DO need your help in Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution

If you’ve always looked away modestly from Compile Heart productions, remember that since its debut in 2010, this niche franchise has taken pleasure in personifying our innocent video game consoles in the form of young girls. Always taking place in the world of Gameindustri, Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution is more than ever in the theme since the goal of the game is to lead and make your video game business prosper in the context of the great battle for market share. As you can imagine, Neptune (here in adult form, miracle) is going to be inducted CEO of a failing company that is just waiting to grow.

The Triforce of the lose

Without wishing to be pessimistic, the case is not necessarily off to a good start with regard to the faces of the boss’s allies: Beef, Jarga et Lideonothing less than the transpositions moe Pippin, Jaguar and 3DO. These three “deities of failure”, as they are bluntly described in the game, will take part in the combat system in teams of 4, in the exploration involving a small novelty (the motorcycle) or even in a photo mode that ‘we are promised particularly expressive. Released August 10, 2023 in Japan on PS5, PS4, and Switch.