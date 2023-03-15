The player from America who has the exit doors open

After the abrupt departure of Guillermo Ochoa from América after a division of opinions with Santiago Baños, who did not respect the initial verbal agreement, within the Coapa nest they had many doubts about the future of the goal in the winter market. Thus, the team from the country’s capital opted for the renewal of Óscar Jiménez, who had one foot out of the squad and a plane ticket bought to Tijuana to dress as Xolo.
The Mexican veteran received a vote of confidence from ‘Tano’ from the beginning of the tournament, but the goalkeeper’s mistakes were taking away credit within the club. For this reason, to this day he has already been sent to the bench and that will not be all, because the reality is that the eagles are also thinking of ending his relationship with Jiménez and letting him leave the squad.
According to information from Total soccer, America is very clear that it will seek to sign a quality goalkeeper and hierarchy in the summer market. That being the case, they told Jiménez that the best thing for him would be to leave the squad, because if he does not, he will become the third option for the eagles’ goal and his inactivity will be a signed fact. Óscar signed his renewal until December of this year, so if he so wishes, he can make things very complicated for the Coapa nest board.