The positions that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti hopes to reinforce for the next tournament

Coach Ricardo Ferretti He arrived as a ‘fireman’ to the Cruz Azul team to rescue them from the bad moment they were living.
After the dismissal of the strategist Raúl Gutiérrez, “Tuca” began to work with the squad that “Potro” left, and the numbers have begun to arrive little by little, although for the following semester he will seek to strengthen some positions in the field.
The positions that the ‘Tuca’ would reinforce
With the mistakes made in the lower part of the field, the defense will be one of those that Ferretti seeks to reinforce. In fact, it is reported that the Brazilian helmsman would have already had a talk with the cement high command to let them know his interest in a defender.
In addition, Another of the positions on the pitch that I would seek to complement would be the forward. Cruz Azul has 5 forwards: Uriel Antuna, Ramiro Carrera, Michael Estrada, Iván Morales and Gonzalo Carneiro, however, it seems that Ferretti wants one more element in the upper part of the field.
For now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for its match next Saturday against Atlético de San Luis, in a match corresponding to day 12 of the Clausura. You can enjoy this game through the TUDN signal o’clock at 5:00 p.m.