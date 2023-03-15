The possible (luxury) cast and what we know about Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

It comes from sweeping the awards season (within the animated categories), from being crowned at the Oscars with Pinocchioand one of his next projects seems to be taking shape. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro It begins to make more and more noise and the bet looks quite interesting.

Because? Well, beyond what it means to bring back to the cinema one of the most classic monsters of all time, the Mexican filmmaker would be putting together a luxury cast for this feature film. And here, obviously, we tell you everything that is known so far.

Guillermo del Toro. Photo: Getty.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ would have a luxury cast

The project for Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro It had been announced last December and Oscar Isaac sounded strong as the lead of the tape, albeit on undeveloped paper. But now, there is information about the possible names that would complete the cast.

According to a recent report by Deadline, sources close to him revealed that Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth would be in talks to join the cast. Of course, although it is noted that no formal offers have been made with the third of actors, it is said that there have already been meetings with each one and that they are interested in the project.

Andrew Garfield. Foto: Getty.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ project is still in development

For several years now, the Mexican filmmaker had expressed his desire to make his version of Frankenstein. But as we know, she’s been in a ton of different projects for at least the last decade.

The idea of Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro regained strength in recent months, this after the the director will reveal to a Variety podcast the plans for his next project. That time he just said that he was writing and designing a monster movie, but he couldn’t reveal the title or anything like that because it might change the focus. Pretty mysterious, huh.

At the moment, it is said that Del Toro’s next film would begin production in June 2023 and is probably a new collaboration with Netflix. But for now, it must be said that this has not been officially confirmed and it is information coming from alleged sources. But here we will be very attentive to bring you more details as soon as everything is updated.

Guillermo del Toro. Photo: Getty.

Interview with Guillermo del Toro for ‘Pinocchio’

And since we are in those with the Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro, here we leave you the interview we had with the Mexican filmmaker for the premiere of Pinocchio. over here the director tells us about how he developed his version of the classic children’s story. Let him know that the conversation turned out to be good.

It may interest you