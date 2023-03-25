The possible starting lineup of the Mexican team against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League

The debut of the Argentine Diego Cocca As coach of the Mexican team he was on the right foot, however, the performance was not optimal. The Tricolor met the forecasts and beat its similar team 0-2 Surinamthanks to some Johan Vazquez and an own goal from Damil Dankerwith which he seized the top of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Jamaica is the next rival of the national team, which will play local in the Aztec stadium for next Sunday March 26. Added to this, the Aztec team will have the full team unlike the first match, remembering that several stayed in Mexico to continue training at the CAR. That is, the heavyweights of the team could see action as Hirving Lozano, Edson Alvarez, Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Raul Jimenezamong others.
After living his first game as helmsman of the Aztec team, Nock He acknowledged that he needs more time for the team to perform better, although he stressed that he has the necessary tools to be a better team.
“It depends on the rival, what they propose to us, I want to convey to the players that there are many ways to resolve the match, there are many tools, we have to work on all of them, when we have all the tools we will be more complete, for that we need time”shared.
Already about the next commitment against the Jamaicans, the strategist communicated: “I speak from here to the front, from here to the back, you will know. Today they are athletes who make good decisions and good technique, Mexican players have to be at their highest athletic level. To compete with them we need good tactics and technique, I think that in the Mexican and with tactics, technique and mentality, we will have an important team”.
On the other hand, the call for Reggae Boyz has several elements that militate in the Major League Soccer, but it also has a couple of players who are in the Old Continent. Among the most prominent are Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wolves), Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Bobby Reid (Fulham), Ravel Morrison (DC United), Kaheem Parris (Dynamo Kiev), Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth), Shamar Nicholson (Spartak Moscow) y Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
P: Guillermo Ochoa – Just as you warned. the archer of Salernitana He dreams of playing in a sixth World Cup and for now it seems that he is still the favorite to cover the goal.
DC: Cesar Montes – El Cachorro earned a place as a starter in the back playing with striped and now that he lives minutes in Europe with the Spanish from Barcelona He must have had improvements to be the next leader of the defense.
DC: Hector Moreno – Despite his seniority, the four-time World Cup player remains at a good level and for this reason he has started another process. Added to this, he helps that the Monterrey player was a dumbbell of Montes in the royal team.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – Another acquaintance of the royals. In the last World Cup, El Vegeta did not give up his position at any time since he remained at a high level with La Pandilla. Apparently, he will again be ahead of gerardo arteaga in this process.
LD: Jorge Sánchez – Despite the fact that in the Netherlands they classify him as the worst reinforcement, in Mexico they give little importance to it and the right-back aims to once again be the first option for that band, even above Kevin Alvarez y Julian Araujo.
MD: Edson Alvarez – El Machín is one of the most consistent Mexicans in Europe, having won titles with him Ajax and is the undisputed owner. Already with two World Cups on his resume, much is expected of the midfielder.
MO: Luis Chavez – The player of Pachuca He demonstrated his great capacity in the last World Cup, being one of the most outstanding. Although his level hasn’t been that high in the Liga MX high expectations are held for its quality.
YOU: Orbelín Pineda – Now that you have finally gained continuity in the AEK Athens Unlike Celtic of Vigo, El Maguito can even be a starter because he remains at a regular level. without the presence of Hector Herreracan be eligible and take care of being the one who pulls the strings of the midfield.
EI: Alfonso Gonzalez – Without the presence of Alexis Vega y Jesus Crown, Ponchito could appear on the far left. The Monterrey player has earned his call and after a long time, he has his opportunity to demonstrate his quality to stay in the tricolor eye.
ED: Hirving Lozano – The most valued player by the fans. Chucky is the benchmark of the Mexican attack, apart from being close to being a champion with him Napoli from Italy, for which he lives an excellent present and will want to show it.
CD: Raul Jimenez – Despite the fact that he is experiencing a gray period in his career, the national team can help El Lobo de Tepeji to recover the confidence he has lost with the Wolves. Added to this, he will want to change the impression he left during the last World Cup, where he was pointed out as selfish for not giving up his place despite his low level.
Starting lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez; Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda; Ponchito González, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez.
Bank: Carlos Acevedo, Tono Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Jesus Angulo, Kevin Alvarez, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Eric Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran, Eric Sanchez, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Charly Rodriguez , Marcel Ruiz, Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Roberto de la Rosa, Gilberto Sepulveda, Luis Romo.
