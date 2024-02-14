The president of Peru replaces four ministers

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, changed four ministers, including the Minister of Economy and Finance, who was replaced by an economist who already held that position in 2020, as well as those in charge of Defense, Environment and Energy and Mines.

Alex Contreras left the Ministry of Economy and Finance after having held that position since December 10, 2022, and was replaced by José Arista.

The outgoing minister considered that Arista must now sustain the economic recovery, so that it can be reflected in a better situation for citizens.

He also considered that all the changes that can be made in the cabinet are good politically.

In the remodeling of his cabinet, Boluarte also replaced Jorge Chávez in the Ministry of Defense with retired Army General Walter Astudillo, in the Ministry of the Environment Albina Ruiz with the biologist Juan Carlos Castro, and in Energy and Mines with Óscar Vera by engineer Rómulo Mucho.

The president of Peru made these changes in ministers two days after a survey indicated that 83 percent of Peruvians disapprove of her management.