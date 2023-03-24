The President travels to the Dominican Republic to participate in the Ibero-American Summit | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 24, 2023 | 11:46 a.m.

President Alberto Fernández left this morning for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, as well as the Forum of Progressive Governments to which he was invited by his counterpart from the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

During the Summit, which will take place today and tomorrow, progress will be made on central issues on the regional agenda regarding the environmental crisis, digital transformation, food security and international financial architecture.

The official entourage is made up of the first lady, Fabiola Yáñez; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Santiago Cafiero; the spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

Diary

â–ªï¸ At 8:00 p.m. (Argentine time) Opening Ceremony of the XXVIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Ibero-American Conference in the Santo Domingo Fortress. Then the President will attend the official dinner offered by his Dominican peer, Luís Abinader, at 9:30 p.m.

â–ªï¸ On Saturday 25 at 9.30 (Argentine time) the president will meet with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

â–ªï¸ Then it will move to the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where, between 10:30 and 14:00, the First Session of Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the Ibero-American Conference will take place . The II Session will be held between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

â–ªï¸ Finally, at 8:30 p.m. Alberto Fernández will participate in the Forum of Progressive Governments “For a sustainable and resilient social agenda in Ibero-America”, at the invitation of Pedro Sánchez, in his capacity as president of the Socialist International.