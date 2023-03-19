The price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra plummets, the release of the new Samsung is not for nothing

Attention, big promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rakuten. You can now get this smartphone very well rated by users for less than 440 euros. A very good deal to grab quickly!

Rakuten spoils its customers with its 65% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This smartphone with a premium design will satisfy you. With its large 6.8-inch Oled screen, you will be totally immersed in your videos or in your games. You’ll enjoy superb contrast, vibrant colors and smooth images with the 120Hz display.

It is also equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, which will be able to run all your games and applications with speed. You won’t let go! The Galaxy S21 Ultra is covered in Gorilla Victus Glass and is water resistant. He won’t fear your little clumsiness… Do you like taking pictures? Then you will be delighted, since the smartphone has a 108 megapixel sensor, a telephoto lens and an ultra wide-angle. Impossible to miss a shot! You can also take 8K videos and store them thanks to its 256 GB memory.

Big price drop on the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rakuten

Rakuten is splurging with its big discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. You will find it on the site at a price of 439.99 euros instead of 1,259 euros! And if you apply the code “LEM10100” when placing your order, you earn an additional 10 euros. Finally, delivery is free and you have the option of paying for it in 4 instalments if you wish. Many good arguments that will make you crack. But that’s not all ! By joining Club R, you will save even more. This free loyalty program allows you to be reimbursed for part of your purchases on all products, all year round. Thus, by buying your phone, you will credit 30.80 euros in Rakuten Points in your kitty. You can use them later by deducting them from an order, at Rakuten or at one of its 200 partner sites. Club R also means exclusive promotions and an invitation to Rakuten Day. Enjoy!

