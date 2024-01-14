The proclamation that no one saw coming: the scandals and tattoos of Frederick

If I’m not queen, I’m going back to Australia. It is not known whether in English or Danish, but With these words it is rumored that Mary Donaldson forced the announcement of the abdication of Queen Margaret of Denmark in favor of her firstborn, Frederick.after he was caught by photographers walking through the streets of Madrid without escort and sleeping at the home of Genoveva Casanova, at the time, the ex of another aristocrat, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, son of the ill-fated Duchess of Alba.

Faced with a new scandal involving the heir, divorcing after allegedly being unfaithful to his wife, with four children in common, Margaret of Denmark joined the select group of monarchs who do not reign until death, but rather decide to retire.: see the cases of Juan Carlos I or Beatriz de los Paíss Netherlands, among others.

2:10 p.m. is the time when his reign comes to an end and the proclamation begins (because in Denmark they no longer celebrate a coronation, as happened with Charles III in the United Kingdom) that no one saw coming, since No one expected to see the former heir, better known as Prince Turbo, as head of state so soon..

Cmo se branches are apodo

The turbo prince thing honors a lifetime of playboy that brought Queen Margaret upside downdespite the fact that he always defended him before the politicians in power, scared to see that the next monarch came with antecedents under his arm (remember that was caught in a car driven by a girlfriend with excessive alcohol, just like him).

As far as girlfriends are concerned, today’s Federico He found his bones in a boarding school during his youth to try to be redirectedit seemed that he never got his mother’s tastes right either. Everyone he noticed was cut from the same cloth: pretty girls, models, and commoners. Despite her mother’s insistence that she choose one of her status, and given the rumors of a wedding with one of these, Margarita had to settle for Mary Donaldson, the one she disliked the least and who today steals her chair.

Certainly, the Australian is the one who best knows, although perhaps she is not the only one, the marks on the body of the former heir to the throne. The most striking: a shark. Federico X decided, despite his inevitable future, to tattoo a shark on his leg. It is seen that, Of all the animals on the face of the earth, it was the one with which he most identified. Of course, it was not the only drawing, since, despite being more difficult to capture, the current king has other drawings on his body recorded in ink. Whims of a wayward prince.