The proposal that would distance Juana Viale from Argentina

After having positioned himself on television and on El Trece with Mirtha Legrand, Juana Viale She said that she will travel to Spain to do theater and rumors were born that this trip abroad could take her away from Argentina and her future in this country. This Tuesday, the famous actress and businesswoman, spoke with a mobile from “Socios del Espectáculo” and detailed what this trip consists of.

“The closest thing is that I’m going to do theater in Spain in May. It’s not all over, on May 22 it will premiere there if I’m not mistaken”He launched Juana Viale and surprised many. “There will be two weeks of performance, it is a work by Sergio Blanco, a great Uruguayan playwright, directed by Cristian Morales, an Argentine director and I can’t say more,” added Mirtha Legrand’s granddaughter.

Juana Viale She is one of the most recognized Argentine actresses and her steps always attract all eyes. Recently separated from her ex Agustín Golderhorn, after three years of relationship, the famous She is more than relaxed and happy with her present at all levels.

Regarding the future work in El Trece with Mirtha, the famous expressed: “I’m waiting for the proposal that closes me and feels good”, referring to the possibility of resuming the small screen with his grandmother. Juana Viale accompanied his brother Nacho at the premiere of the series “Ringo” in which his production company Story Lab participates.

What Mirtha Legrand said about her future work

“I’m excited, I want Nacho to do well,” said the television diva in reference to Nacho Viale, who invited his family to accompany him at the premiere of a series at Luna Park.

When asked when his return to television will be, he said: “Nothing is known yet, I don’t have a date.” When Mirtha had her birthday, Adrián Suar said that she would love to have Legrand on the air again on El Trece, but nothing is confirmed yet.