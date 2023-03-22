The Proquina-Bayer plant, a world benchmark for the production and manufacture of APIs and intermediates

Six decades of life is easy to say, but you have to live them to know that it is a road full of ups and downs. In 2007, when Bayer, the well-known German laboratory, bought Productos Químicos Nacionales (Proquina), in the famous Magical Town of Orizaba, Veracruz, it knew that it was making a good investment in the future, since the plant had great potential, because in addition Being located in an excellent place, with an enviable climate and water for manufacturing processes, there was and still is a lot of human talent.

16 years later, Bayer is investing 200 million pesos (mdp) that will be used to expand the production of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or active substances), made from hormones, at its Veracruz plant. The active, turned into powder, will be sent from Veracruz to the Old Continent, where the last process of contraceptive production is carried out.

Since its opening in 1963, and throughout its 60-year history, the plant has become a world benchmark for the production and manufacture of APIs and intermediates. Currently, the Orizaba plant is one of Bayer’s four active substance production factories and the only one outside of Europe.

The inauguration of a new API’s production module takes place within the framework of the 60th anniversary of the Orizaba plant, where this factory is an essential part of the supply chain that the German laboratory has worldwide. “Bayer has a network of intermediate active plants, three of them are in Germany, one in Spain and the one in Veracruz, which is the only one in America,” Manuel Bravo, head honcho of this pharmaceutical company in the territory, declared in the framework of the inauguration. national.

In this factory, Bayer has been investing about 800 million pesos, an amount that it considers will allow finishing the last details, in addition to generating about 60 new jobs. In addition to this, in the next three years the company will make an investment of 7,500 million pesos in Mexico, which will go to states with a manufacturing vocation, such as Veracruz, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

These federal entities, it should be said, have a clear pharmaceutical manufacturing vocation, in addition to having plants focused on the treatment of biological products. Around 20% of the projected investment for the coming years will go to the Orizaba, Veracruz plant, since Proquina is home to the most important operations on the continent in terms of the generation of biologicals for the manufacture of contraceptives.

From now on, in 2023, 600 million pesos will be allocated initially for the biological products plants in Tlaxcala; while in Lerma, State of Mexico, the generation of over-the-counter pharmaceutical products will be strengthened.

The approximate cost of 200 million pesos for this new module of the Veracruz plant is added to the more than 700 million pesos invested in the last two years in that state. Thus, Proquina Orizaba is considered one of the most important production centers in the region, since it houses both the chemical plant, which produces APIs, mainly steroid hormones; and the pharmaceutical plant, dedicated to the manufacture of vials, ovules, suppositories and tablets used in hormonal, contraceptive, antifungal and anti-inflammatory treatments.

Canifarma makes change of couriers

Last Friday the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Canifarma) held its traditional Annual General Assembly, where it took the opportunity to make a change of post offices.

The new Board of Directors is headed by Augusto Muench Castañeda, president; Dagoberto Cortés Cervantes, Vice President; Jaime López Silanes, treasurer; Nicolás Linares Cuéllar, treasurer; Raúl Vivar Orozco, secretary; and Alfredo Rimoch Lewinberg, Deputy Secretary. To all of them, good luck in their new orders.

