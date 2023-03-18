The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is confident that Putin will be tried in The Hague | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 18, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, sees as a possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a trial for war crimes committed in Ukraine, he said in an interview with CNN.

“Those who believe it is impossible” for the Russian leader to be held accountable for acts committed in Ukraine “do not understand history,” Khan said in statements to the US media.

The prosecutor cited as examples the Nuremberg Trials (1954-1946) -for war crimes in Nazi Germany- and the judicial process for the genocide in Rwanda.

“All of them involved powerful and imposing individuals and yet they ended up in court,” Khan added.

The prosecutor also pointed out that, through the arrest warrant against Putin issued by the ICC this Friday, they want to send a clear message: “No one should feel that they can commit genocide or crimes against humanity with impunity.”

The ICC published an arrest warrant against the Russian president as allegedly responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and their transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which constitutes a war crime under the treaty of this court known as the Rome Statute. .

The ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, on the same charge.

Both arrest warrants are the first of their kind issued by the ICC in the context of its investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government described the arrest warrant as “outrageous”, “inadmissible” and “legally void”, since Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC.

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Friday that the decision of the International Criminal Court against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is “justified”.

“Well, I think it’s justified. But the question is that we don’t recognize it internationally either. But I think it’s a very strong point,” Biden said.

A State Department spokesman said in a statement that “there is no question that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable.”

“This was a decision that the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him,” the US spokesman added.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president after considering that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin “has individual criminal responsibility” for these crimes, either for their “direct” commission or for having been unable to “exercise control over the civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts.”

According to the Ukrainian government, some 16,000 children have been displaced against their will to Russian territory since the beginning of the conflict, while a recent study presented in February by Yale University denounced that at least 6,000 Ukrainian children have been distributed among 40 Russian boarding schools.