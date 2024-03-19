The Prosecutor’s Office files an appeal and asks to increase Alves’ sentence to nine years

This same Tuesday a hearing was held for the Alves caseas a result of the request made by the footballer’s defense, led by Ins Guardiola, to release Dani Alves provisionally after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old girl in the bathroom in the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022.

Furthermore, the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Barcelona has decided on the same day file an appeal against the sentence that sentenced Alves to four and a half years in prison y They ask that this sentence be increased to nine yearsbecause it was understood that the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage, in article 21.5 of the Penal Code, should not have been appreciated.

The reasons why the Prosecutor has decided to file this appeal are several. The first of them that The court does not consider that it is a proven fact that Mr. Alves had deposited the amount of 150,000 euros into the Court’s account to be delivered to the victim.without even some type of condition and regardless of the final result of the procedure.

Furthermore, they point out that in no case did this unconditional surrender in favor of the victim by the accused occur. This sum of money was collected at the request of the court and as a bond to secure future Civil liabilities, reducing the amount to 50,000 euros.

The Prosecutor’s Office also hides that, in crimes against sexual freedom, The damages suffered by the victim cannot be fully compensated with moneysince there must be a real will to repair the harm caused to the victim, which does not occur in this case.

With all this, they ask that Alves’ sentence be increased from those four and a half years to a total of nine: For all this, it is important that the accused be sentenced to nine years in prison.more proportionate to the seriousness of the facts and the set of concurrent circumstances, they have added in their writing.

